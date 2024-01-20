What causes drooling while sleeping and how to prevent it?

Ever woken up to a patch of liquid on your cozy pillow, only to realise that it was your own saliva? This phenomenon is known as drooling while sleeping.

It's when the body demonstrates strange physical behaviours while we are sleeping. While some suggest that drooling is representative of good and deep sleep, is there another theory behind it?

It's also associated with sinus congestion, difficulties sleeping, excessive weight or sleeping positions. While the research is limited, it may also be interesting to see the connections between drooling and mental health.

Yes, it's possible that your mental and emotional experiences affect your salivary production.

Why do I drool when I sleep?

What causes you to drool?

Drooling while sleeping is more common than people may think. The loosening of facial muscles and reduction of swallowing reflexes often lead to this condition.

Once you are in deep sleep, the body undergoes a stage of rest, and certain times. the exchange of information between the facial muscles and swallowing reflexes gets a bit slow. When that happens, saliva tends to escape, leaving a surprise on your pillow in the morning.

Another cause of drooling while sleeping is that the head position determines whether we will drool or not. If you habitually sleep on your back or in a specific manner, saliva can find it easier to escape the opening of the mouth.

Moreover, sleeping with the mouth open, specific drugs or sleep-related conditions like sleep apnea can lead to the excessive generation of saliva. Additionally, mental health conditions, like chronic stress, may influence the salivary glands, leading to increased release.

How to prevent drooling in sleep?

How to prevent this?

Try thinking of sleep as a process of resting that has various stages. While in the rapid eye movement (REM) state, the brain's level of activity is quite high, but the voluntary muscles become numb.

It proves why the muscles tasked with keeping the mouth closed may take a brief break, leading to a puddle of saliva. While drooling poses no harm, it can be quite embarrassing and frustrating for some.

Don't worry, though; with these practical yet simple steps, one can prevent it:

#1⁠ ⁠Sleeping position

Try different sleeping postures. For some individuals, sleeping on either side or making use of a contoured pillow can greatly assist with limiting the flow of drool.

#2⁠ ⁠Stay hydrated

Strangely, keeping yourself well-hydrated throughout the day may also be a solution. When the body is sufficiently hydrated, it develops less concentrated saliva, further lessening the drools overnight.

#3⁠ ⁠Oral habits

Notice how you breathe overnight. If it's through your mouth, practice breathing through your nose when asleep. That may come with some practice, but it can be of great help in the long run.

#4⁠ Consider your sleeping environment

Try to maintain a comfortable and pleasant sleeping environment. Many times, an increase in room temperature can translate to excessive salivary production. A balanced sleep pattern is always helpful.

Eventually, drooling while sleeping is a bit atypical yet a common aspect of our daily sleep cycle.

Getting to know its causes and making use of preventive strategies can turn your drooling experience into a less stressful one. So the next time you drool while having a nap, don't stress about it, as it's just the body's side effects.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

