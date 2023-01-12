What Causes Muscle Twitching in Legs?

Have you ever experienced muscle twitching in legs? You're seated at your workstation when you hear a tic, tic, tic. The little muscles in the legs begin to twitch as if they had a mind of their own.

It seems strange and somewhat disturbing to experience the zings, fizzles, and very small thumps of a twitching muscle. Additionally, if they occur regularly, you may wonder if they're typical.

Not only legs, but you may have also experienced muscle twitching all over the body at rest. The medical name for a momentary, involuntary muscular twitch or jerk is myoclonus, which happens abruptly.

Some Common Causes of Muscle Twitching in Legs

A person who experiences a twitch in their leg typically becomes aware of it when it occurs. Even while the twitches are typically not painful, they can be annoying.

Leg cramps can, however, occasionally be brought on by muscle twitches. Around 60% of adults get cramps occasionally, making them a relatively common ailment. So, why do muscles twitch? Here are some common causes behind muscle twitching in legs:

1) Restless leg syndrome

People who have restless leg syndrome (RLS) complain of muscle twitching in legs. The sensations are frequently accompanied by a strong impulse to move the legs.

Leg twitching occurs when sleeping in about 80% of RLS sufferers. Up to one in ten people experience restless legs syndrome at some point.

2) Lack of sleep

The body needs sleep to reenergize. Insufficient sleep can alter the balance of hormones and the underlying excitability of muscles, which increases the likelihood of muscle twitching in legs. Incomplete sleep cycles can also disrupt the neurotransmitter storage ratio in the brain, which can change how easily muscles contract.

3) Stress

Neurotransmitters from the nerves supplying the muscles are released during times of anxiety and stress, which causes muscle twitching in legs.

Additionally, anxiety can cause you to breathe more quickly, or hyperventilate, which alters the body's pH and ions concentration and makes you more likely to twitch your muscles.

4) High caffeine levels

ADP, a chemical that interacts with caffeine, functions as the basic unit of exchange for all cellular energy transmission. Excessive caffeine can alter the amounts of ADP and ATP, which can alter the amount of energy in the muscle and result in muscle twitching in leg.

5) Benign fasciculation syndrome

Muscle twitching in legs occurs frequently, but for a small percentage of people, fasciculations can become particularly persistent and uncomfortable, sometimes without a clear trigger. They might have benign fasciculation syndrome.

Large muscles in their calves may tremble in people with this condition. However, twitches can occur in any portion of the body. As twitches can be unsettling, people frequently seek medical assistance when they discover them affecting unexpected regions of the body, such as the chest wall or abdomen.

Is Muscle Twitching in Legs Same as Leg Spasms?

Although they're somewhat similar, a muscle spasm and twitch are two different involuntary muscle contractions. A muscle twitch is a brief contraction that may take place multiple times. Although it usually doesn't hurt, it can create discomfort.

A painful prolonged contraction of the muscle, meanwhile, is known as a spasm. Leg spasms and cramps are related terms, which frequently occur after a workout.

Most likely, the causes of muscle twitching in legs are under your control. You can prevent coping a day filled with involuntary movement by leading a healthy lifestyle that includes drinking plenty of water, having balanced food, getting enough sleep, and quitting smoking.

Make an appointment with your physician if the twitching doesn't cease.

