What causes a puffy face: Major reasons why you have a swollen face in the morning 

From allergies and stress to water retention and infections, several things can cause a puffy face, especially in the morning. You can also experience a swollen face due to pressure being placed while sleeping, or an underlying health condition.

While a puffy face can be bothersome, it’s not usually a cause for concern unless there is a facial injury or a serious medical condition. In most cases, certain medications, ointments, and home remedies can be used to get rid of them.

This article discusses some of the major reasons why you have a swollen face in the morning and effective ways to prevent it.

Common causes of puffy face

There are numerous conditions that cause puffy face and swelling, including an individual’s diet, infections, and underlying health problems. Here are some major causes of facial swelling you must know about:

1. Too little or too much sleep

Overnight fluid retention caused by too much or too little sleep can lead to facial swelling. Different sleeping positions can cause fluids to get collected in the face, further causing swelling and puffiness.

2. Certain foods

Consuming certain foods at night can also lead to facial swelling in the morning. Eating excessively salty foods, in particular, can cause water retention in the body, including the face and cause puffiness.

If you don’t want to wake up with a swollen face in the morning, avoid the following high-sodium food items at night:

fast foods

chips and nachos

processed meats

Foods high in salt can lead to swelling in the face. (Photo via Pexels/Foodie Factor)

3. Sinus infection

Sinus infections are also a major cause of why many people get a puffy face in the morning. A sinus infection usually starts with a cold, which allows the bacteria to target your sinuses. It leads to a blocked nose, headaches, and swelling around the nose, eyes, forehead, and cheeks. A sinus infection can be easily treated with pain medications, antibiotics, and rest.

4. Cushing’s syndrome

Cushing’s syndrome can lead to swelling in the face, especially in the morning. It often occurs as a result of side effects of certain medications or happens when the cortisol level is high in the body. Although it can cause facial swelling at any time, this is more noticeable in the morning.

5. Make-up

Make-up can cause contact dermatitis - a skin reaction that leads to irritation, redness, and swelling in the face and around the eyes. While most cases of contact dermatitis are not serious, people with major symptoms like difficulty opening their eyes or severe redness need immediate medical attention.

Other causes of a puffy face include:

allergic conjunctivitis

allergic reaction

side effects of antibiotics

thyroid disease

cellulitis

stye

angioedema

abscess

Skin infection can cause puffy face. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Risk factors that increase the chance of a puffy face

Apart from the above-mentioned causes, several personal habits may also increase the risk of facial swelling.

These include:

consuming foods high in sodium

not getting proper sleep

drinking alcohol at night

applying certain skin care products

How to get rid of a puffy face?

Here are some treatment options you can opt to get rid of facial swelling:

Use cold water

As soon as you wake up, splash cold water on your face or make a cold compress to reduce puffiness.

Opt for over-the-counter medications

If facial swelling is the result of an allergic reaction, taking OTC medications can potentially help. Medication can reduce puffiness and itching and prevent swelling in the future as well.

Use jade rollers

Jade rollers can also help you get rid of a puffy face. They promote blood circulation to the face and help drain water retention.

Using jade rollers can reduce puffiness. (Photo via Pexels/Cup of Couple)

Use gentle skincare products

Using harsh chemical-based skincare products can lead to redness, swelling, and irritation. To prevent this from happening, use products that are gentle and natural.

There are also several facial products available in the market that are specially designed to reduce swelling and puffiness in the face. Before buying, however, check the label or consult a dermatologist.

Depending on the cause, medications and home remedies can be used to prevent a puffy face in the morning. In cases where there is redness and irritation, it is best to consult a doctor before using any kind of home-based treatment.

