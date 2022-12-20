What Causes Static Hair and How to Get Rid of it?

Static hair is a condition where the hair can get charged with electricity that might cause annoying fly-away frizzes.

It usually happens when friction is caused between any other object such as a scarf, hair brush or hat and the hair. The friction causes a flow of electrons in the hair, which results in an electric charge.

In this article, we will discuss the main causes of static hair along with how to get rid of them.

Causes of Static Hair

The main cause of static hair is the build-up of electrical charge. For instance, if you wear a scarf that's positively charged, it can lead to the build-up of electrons. When you take the scarf off, it can lead to positively charged hair, which is otherwise generally negatively charged. Due to this reason, hair bands tend to repel each other and lift upwards magnets. The lack of moisturizing and dry weather can further amplify the issue.

How to Get Rid of Static Hair

Check out some of the best methods that will help you get rid of static hair as well as help you prevent them:

1. Avoid Plastic Combs

You should avoid using plastic brushes and combs on your hair as they can cause fizziness and hair static. Instead, try using combs and brushes that are made from materials such as wooden or boar bristles.

2. Use of Moisturizing Shampoo

Keeping your hair hydrated and moisturized is incredibly important for getting rid of static hair as well as fighting frizz. This is especially true during the cold winter months and dry mornings. Make sure to use the right quality hair products such as shampoos and conditioners that will help you maintain the correct balance of moisture in your hair along with keeping your scalp nourished.

3. Conditioners are Always Important

Conditioners tend to be highly essential products that should definitely be included in your routine, which will help in avoiding frizz. There are some surfactant ingredients in the shampoo that can cause accumulation of charge in the hair as you clean, and conditioners will help in counteracting the same. Use of conditioner will also provide you with other benefits such as enhancing the shine, sealing your hair cuticle, and helping with better management of hair.

You can also start using hair treatments and deep conditioning masks occasionally, which will help in restoring the softness and shine of the hair along with avoiding hair static.

4. Use Microfiber Towel or T-shirt

After washing your hair, you should make use of either a t-shirt or microfiber towel to wrap your hair and absorb excess water along with avoiding aggressive rubbing. This is because your hair is quite fragile when it is wet, which can cause both breakage and frizz.

Why is My Hair So Staticky?

Your hair can become staticky because of the build-up electric charge, which is the rubbing of two unlikely objects against one another which leads to the transfer of electrons from one to another. Your hair can gain a negative charge while the other object can gain a positive charge.

When there is less moisture and humidity in your hair, such as during cold and dry winter mornings, you may see a significant increase in your chances of getting your hair staticky. Damaged dry hair also tends to be more prone to hair static.

Bottom Line

Static hair is more than often the result of build-up electric charge such as dry weather, no moisture, and transfer of electrons. There are certain measures that can be taken to prevent the same, including using conditioners, selecting appropriate hair-care products, avoiding the use of heat, and more.

