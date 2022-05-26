What Is Chris Evans' Workout Routine That Helps Him Stay in Shape?

Chris Evans' workout routine is something highly sought after, as he's Captain America. There’s probably no one who doesn’t want to have a muscular physique like Captain America, so Evans’ workout routine is a great start.

If you have watched Captain America, you know Evans’ character goes from a skinny fellow to a muscular soldier. In reality, this process took at least three months, where he trained for two hours every day.

Chris Evans' workout routine was designed by Hollywood trainer Simon Waterson. The team briefed him on how Evans needed to look, and Waterson started creating a master programme.

The idea was to take two muscle groups such as biceps, triceps, chest and back at the same time and grill the muscles till failure. The workout programme enabled Evans to hit the muscles from every angle and leave the fibres burned out.

Here is Chris Evans' workout routine:

A typical week includes all body parts, and this is how it goes.

Leg day

Back squats Lunges Leg Press Seated Hamstring Curls Squat-to-box jumps Calf raise.

He warms up with a lighter weight before each exercise,and focus on doing at least four sets of seven to eight reps per exercise.

Back day

Deadlifts Barbell rows Lat pulldown Cable rows One arm dumbbell row Wide grip pull ups

Ideally, he warms up before each set, but he also combines the exercises to form giant sets. That helps in focusing the bigger muscles and forcing the fibres to grow back stronger and thicker.

Chest day

Bench press Incline bench press Cable flyes Incline dumbbell flyes Dips.

He does each exercise for four to five sets or a lower number of sets if he picks an extremely heavy weight. However, he keeps the weight slightly heavy to build his lean yet muscular physique.

Biceps and Triceps

Preacher curls Skull crushers Bicep curls Hammer curls Overhead extension Chin ups.

Ideally, it helps the muscle fibres to become stronger if bicep and tricep exercises are done as supersets.

Shoulder days

Dumbbell press Barbell overhead press Dumbbell front raises Upright row Barbell/dumbbell shrugs Shoulder width/pike push up

Shoulder days can be done on different days from biceps and triceps. One of the reasons for that is because shoulder workouts in themselves are quite taxing for the body. Adding more exercises that use the joint on shoulder days could lead to severe muscle soreness.

Chris Evans' workout routine isn’t difficult to follow, but when coupled with the right diet, it can become slightly difficult. Evans had to increase his weight while becoming leaner. That meant he had to constantly moderate his diet with the right amount of protein, fat and carbohydrates.

There are a lot of details that need to be considered before drawing up a diet, such as goals, eating preferences, daily routine and others. For some, that can be three square meals a day, and for others, it can be multiple small meals spread out throughout the day.

Bottom line

Chris Evans' workout routine can help you develop a muscular yet lean physique. Additionally, it will improve your strength and muscle endurance, considering the way the workouts are designed.

If you want to use the workout to significantly lose weight, you should include some amount of cardio, such as HIIT sessions. Combining cardio with strength training helps with cutting fat and also improving strength and muscle endurance.

Finally, it doesn’t matter if you’re using Chris Evans' workout routine or someone else’s if you’re not focusing on your diet. What you eat determines how much of your effort at the gym will come to fruition.

