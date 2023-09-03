What is colic? Understanding the symptoms and causes of this condition in infants

Colic is a condition of frequent, prolonged, and intense crying in an infant. These episodes occur without any specific reason and are often annoying, as consoling doesn't help in most cases. This condition mostly occurs between six weeks and about 3-4 months of age.

Parents and caregivers should know the underlying causes of colic to address the issue properly. It's not a medical condition but is common among babies of the abovementioned age.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about this condition along with its symptoms and causes.

Symptoms of colic

This condition is associated with prolonged episodes of crying (Image via Unsplash/Corryne Wooten)

Crying is a common thing about babies and should not be considered as a matter of concern. However, this condition is exceptional, as there's a prolonged phase of crying without any reason.

The signs and symptoms of colic may include the following:

Intense crying, screaming, or an expression of pain

Crying without any reason

Fussiness even after crying has stopped

Episodes occurring at specific times, especially evening

Skin flushing or blushing

Stiffened legs and arms

Clenched fists

Arched back

These signs of colic may reduce if the baby passes stool or gas. This gas is the swallowed excess air while crying.

Understanding these signs is essential in the proper management of this condition. If you aren't sure about the diagnosis, consult your child's pediatrician.

Causes of colic

The cause of this condition is unknown. Research has been done to understand the underlying conditions that might contribute to these prolonged episodes of crying.

The onset varies among infants, and it's not known why these episodes happen during a particular time of the day.

The potential factors that have been studied and might contribute to colic are:

The digestive system is very underdeveloped in young infants, which might cause distress after eating.

Absence of gut bacteria in adequate quantities can cause more bloating and stomach discomfort.

Food allergies or intolerance can trigger intestinal discomfort and cause pain.

Overfeeding or underfeeding can lead to dissatisfaction.

Childhood migraine is also a medical possibility.

It has also found that infants born to mothers who smoked during pregnancy or after delivery have an increased risk of developing this condition.

Is it possible to treat or manage colic?

As the actual cause of this condition is unknown, it's difficult to find a single solution.

There can be several underlying factors, many of them being unrelated. However, stomach discomfort is one of the major causes, so providing relief to the digestive tract could help.

Excess gas formation, acidity and bloating can be managed using various medications as prescribed by your pediatrician. Gripe water might help here.

If you're facing distress due to recurring episodes, consult your child's doctor, and get a proper check-up to find out if there's anything in particular that could be causing the distress.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.