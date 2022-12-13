Cavities smell like bad breath, which can result in an accumulation of bacteria in the mouth. There can be various reasons for bad breath, especially if your diet is filled with onions and garlic.

Cavities are essentially holes in the teeth, which are more often caused by the bacteria called Streptococcus mutans. This bacteria feeds off on carbohydrates, so failure to clean teeth can result in the demineralization of the tooth structure.

In this article, we will discuss what cavities smell like and the ways that can help you treat bad breath in cavities.

What Do Cavities Smell Like?

Naturally, bad breath and cavities are not interrelated, as there are several factors that can lead to bad breath. However, bacteria in tooth decay can lead to quite unpleasant smells resulting in cavities that smell like bad breath.

If you have a regular oral hygiene routine, cavities can be detected during routine cleaning. However, if the cavities are not detected early, they smell like bad breath, and the pain can worsen.

Cavities can become worse when left untreated, which makes treating them a priority. To avoid tooth problems and cavities, here are a couple of recommendations you can follow:

Maintain good oral hygiene

Getting rid of cavities can be done by practicing good oral hygiene that can include brushing and flossing daily. You should brush for two to three minutes and two times throughout the day, while flossing regularly will get rid of the particles that are not accessible with a toothbrush.

You can also opt for mouthwash for cavities that smell like bad breath, as it will protect the gums and teeth from decaying along with freshening your breath. You can try out dental appliances such as Waterpik, which can help in jetting away food from your mouth.

Avoid tobacco products

Try and steer clear of tobacco products such as cigarettes and chewing tobacco, which is not only bad for breath but can also cause chronic diseases such as throat cancer and lung cancer.

Use products for dry mouth

You can also reduce cavities in the mouth by keeping it moist through constant hydration. Hydration can help in producing salvia in the mouth as well as fighting the growth of bacteria and bad breath. Additionally, restricting alcohol, caffeine, and antihistamines can also help you with bad breath.

Do regular routine check-up with dentist

If you're suffering from any symptoms in addition to cavities that smell like bad breath, you should consult a healthcare professional. Additionally, keep your check-ups and routine appointments with your dentist up to date. That includes cleaning routines along with regular dental check-ups.

Bottom Line

We discussed what cavities smell like and if bad breath is related with cavities. Cavities can smell like bad breath, or there can be other factors affecting your breath. However, bad breath can be an indicator of cavity in the mouth along with black and brown holes in the teeth, tooth sensitivity, and tooth ache.

Bad breath can make you conscious in social situations, so it requires an immediate prevention or treatment method. Cavities that smell like bad breath can be managed through the aforementioned recommendations. That includes regular check-ups with the dentist to treat the problems at an early stage.

