What Do Electrolytes Do, And Why Are They Important to Us?

We know that electrolyte balance is important for our body, but what do electrolytes do? The body contains substances called electrolytes that contain both positive and negative ions.

When combined with water, these electrolytes conduct electricity. Electrolytes include substances like sodium, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, for instance.

These electrolytes can be obtained by eating particular foods and drinking certain liquids. Foods that are high in electrolytes include melons, cucumbers, bananas, and lemons.

Here is a list of electrolytes required by your body:

Sodium

Calcium

Potassium

Chloride

Phosphate

Magnesium

Electrolytes Function in Our Body: What Do Electrolytes Do?

Numerous crucial bodily functions use electrolytes. For the body to work effectively, electrolyte levels must also be maintained in addition to fluid levels.

The following is a brief explanation of some of the essential roles played by electrolytes:

1) Nerve and muscle function

If you are curious to know what do electrolytes do, then you must know that your nerves and muscles only function due to electrolyte balance.

For muscles to contract, electrolytes like calcium and magnesium are required. Potassium is essential for controlling pulses. The brain communicates with other cells in the body and with nerve cells using electrical signals.

Healthy diet maintains electrolyte balance. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Nerve function depends on sodium, which is required for electrical impulses that are known as nerve impulses.

2) Fluid balance

Another answer to what electrolytes do is maintain fluid balance.

The amount of water present both outside and inside cells is tightly regulated by the body. Through a mechanism known as osmosis, electrolytes like salt and chloride aid in the transfer of water between the various fluid compartments. This prevents cells from either getting dehydrated and shrinking or swelling up with too much water and bursting.

3) Biochemical reactions

Biochemical reactions are the reactions that go inside our body. Without these reactions, no process would be complete. Electrolytes help in accomplishing these life processes. So, if you’re still thinking about what do electrolytes do, you must know that these substances help in performing bodily functions.

Magnesium, calcium, and phosphate are electrolytes that are crucial for the various biochemical reactions and metabolic processes in our body.

Electrolyte imbalance can cause dehydration. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

DNA synthesis, blood clotting, blood sugar control, regulation of heart rate, and the development of bones and teeth, all these processes are completed through electrolyte balance only.

What Happens When Your Body Is Low on Electrolytes

Now that you have some idea about what do electrolytes do, you might wonder what happens when your body is low on electrolytes.

Blood clotting, muscular contractions, acid balance, and fluid control can all be affected when your body is low on electrolytes. Electrolytes aid in the regulation of your heartbeat because your heart is a muscle.

For your body to work effectively, the electrolyte balance must be maintained. Your electrolytes may fall out of balance if you have been perspiring excessively or have experienced extended vomiting or diarrhea.

What do electrolytes do- They carry on biochemical processes. It is crucial to maintain electrolyte balance. (Image via Pexels/ Min An)

Other factors include inadequate hydration or nutrition, persistent respiratory issues, or pH levels that are higher than usual (metabolic alkalosis). Electrolyte levels are also known to be impacted by a number of drugs, including diuretics, certain antibiotics, laxatives, and seizure treatments.

What is Electrolyte Replacement

Electrolyte replacement solutions give the patient hydration as well as electrolytes (such as sodium, potassium, and so forth). The needs of certain patients can be met by creating customized electrolyte replacement solutions.

Electrolyte imbalance can cause several problems in our body, which helps us understand what do electrolytes do.

Your body's electrolyte levels might get too high or too low. The amount of water you consume and lose should be equal. If something throws off this equilibrium, you can be dehydrated or have too much water in your body (overhydration).

