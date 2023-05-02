What does it mean to be hypnotized? - exploring hypnotherapy

Did you know that you can hypnotize yourself? Yes, and it can be a secure way to decompress, regain control at trying times, or deal with undesired or destructive behaviors. All that is needed after learning the methods of healthy hypnotic suggestion, usually from their own hypnotherapist, is a peaceful area, an open mind, and practice.

A form of therapy that includes relaxing individuals into a trance-like state goes by the names of hypnosis, hypnosis therapy, hypnotherapy, and hypnotic suggestions. The goal of achieving this state is to increase one's ability to concentrate. Some may be more open to advice, such as stopping smoking when they are in this focused mindset.

It is occasionally incorporated into a therapy program for phobias and other anxiety disorders. Additionally, it is sometimes employed for a number of other purposes, including the treatment of pain, and reduction of body weight and smoking.

Unlike general depictions, it is not easy to hypnotize yourself. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Understanding Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy - is it safe to be hypnotized?

There are many techniques that can you enter the hypnotized state. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Practitioners hypnotized individuals as a method for treating a range of mental health issues for all age groups. Some may find it helpful in addressing their anxiety, despair, and dread. This approach entails the use of therapeutic words, expressions, or methods by a highly skilled therapist to assist a subject in reaching an altered state of consciousness.

Self-talk, visualization, guided relaxation, and music are all possible hypnosis techniques. Regardless of what you may have seen in television shows, hypnosis entails much more than just gazing into someone's eyes and entering a trance-like state.

To feel hypnotized is to be in a super relaxed state of consciousness. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

You generally go through a procedure that helps you unwind and concentrate during a hypnosis session. Although your mind will be intensely focused and better able to react to suggestions, this state is similar to sleep. It's said that while you're at ease, your subconscious mind is easier to focus on. Being hypnotized enables you to examine some of the more significant problems you're facing.

Several illnesses can be treated with hypnotherapy, including anxiety, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, phobias, undesirable compulsive behavior, mood disorders, and compulsive habits. It can be applied to treat relationship difficulties, learning disabilities, and communication problems in addition to helping people sleep better.

Is Hypnosis Therapy Effective in Treating Anxiety?

A mental health professional can hypnotize you to reach the root of your worries and anxieties. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Anxiety is a state of worry and unease that can make a person sweat, stiffen up, and have a quick heartbeat. Anxiety disorders are characterized by persistent anxiety. People feel overwhelmed by it and it interferes with their daily lives.

Due to the ease with which it induces a calm and relaxed state, a person who has been hypnotized may feel more in control of their anxiety. Like any other form of treatment, hypnotherapy may or may not be effective for your anxiety. But it is achievable.

Research on hypnosis for anxiety is still inconsistent, with some studies demonstrating no advantages and others demonstrating several. According to a 2019 review of the literature, those who underwent hypnosis saw an average reduction in anxiety of more than 79% compared to those who did not.

Hypnosis may be beneficial regardless of the type of anxiety you experience. Today, most scientists concur that hypnosis therapy is typically the most successful when used in conjunction with other anxiety treatments.

According to a 2018 study, combining CBT, mindfulness, and hypnosis would be the most beneficial for treating people with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

After you are hypnotized, your professional will guide you with structured instructions. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The use of hypnotherapy for the treatment of anxiety is seen to be highly safe as long as you're working with a qualified mental health professional who has received significant training in hypnosis. Hypnotherapy is just one of many clinically alternative strategies that have been proven to help alleviate anxiety and should be included in a comprehensive treatment strategy.

It may have similar results to meditation if you solely use hypnosis to address your anxiety. You can achieve this peaceful state using hypnosis, which is similar to meditation. You can then address your fears and anxieties using this state of mind.

Hypnosis is a tool used by doctors to support different therapies and medical and psychological treatments, not a form of psychotherapy in and of itself. The duration of the hypnosis treatment differs based on the difficulty of the problem, much like psychotherapy.

Hypnosis and other psychological therapies may work well for treating anxiety issues in some people. CBT, interpersonal therapy, meditation, and exposure therapy are some of the methods that may reduce anxiety. While you may not be equipped to hypnotize yourself, you can do so with the help of a professional to explore your conscious and unconscious thoughts.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

