What to Eat Before a Workout to Build Muscle Faster?

To build muscles faster, you need to give them proper nutrition and rest. If you don’t do that, you won’t be able to add mass the way you envisioned.

Coming to adding mass and eating right, there comes a point when you may wonder what you should eat to build muscle faster but not crack the formula. The reason being, there isn’t any perfect way to becoming leaner or more muscular. Everything depends on your diet and workout routine.

However, there are ways to time what you’re eating to boost your fitness.

What to Eat to Build Muscle Faster?

If you’re wondering about which macronutrient can help you with muscles, it’s protein. It allows the building blocks of muscle fibers to grow back with more cells, allowing them to become thicker and stronger.

However, is there a right time to eat protein for muscle building? Not quite. However, more often than not, if you’re looking for the perfect time, you could potentially consume a protein-heavy meal after a workout.

The reason being that right after a workout, the muscle fibers are worn out, and searching for aid that can allow them to recover. As mentioned above, protein helps the fibers become thicker. If you provide protein to the body right after a workout, you will enable the fibers to recover faster.

That does not mean you cannot grow muscles if you have protein later. You can definitely reap the same benefits if you consume protein later too. Remember that your diet will matter more than when you’re eating.

You cannot just eat protein and expect to become muscular within a week. It doesn’t work that way. You need to have a well-constructed diet using all three macronutrients to build your muscles.

What to Eat Before a Workout?

Another question that usually follows when you’re looking for eating patterns to build muscle faster is what you should eat for the same.

As mentioned earlier, you should consume protein for muscle-building, but there’s nothing as such you need to eat to build muscle faster before a workout. Again, it doesn’t work that way.

However, if you must eat something before a workout (and you should), it’s best to consume carbohydrates an hour or so before a workout. A mini-meal or a snack with more carbohydrates can allow you to be energized during the workout.

As the body breaks down carbohydrates to generate energy, it’s ideal to have the same before a workout. On a keto diet, you could potentially consume fat and protein such as bacon before a workout.

Bottom Line

If you want to build muscle faster, you need to work out and eat properly. There’s no shortcut to fitness.

While you’re keeping your diet and fitness routine intact, you must give yourself enough rest. The rest period is of utmost importance when you’re trying to benefit from the disciplined routine of exercise and diet.

The rest period is where the muscles recover. Without rest, you may become leaner or more muscular but not at the rate you possibly can.

Poll : 0 votes