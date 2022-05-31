What is the Eight Angle Pose (Astavakrasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Astavakrasana, known as Eight Angle Pose, is an advanced-level hand balancing posture that involves lifting the entire body off the floor. Also employed as a meditation posture in yoga, Astavakrasana is practiced to increase body strength, build flexibility and reduce stress levels.

Eight Angle Pose (Astavakrasana) can be practiced on an empty stomach or after having meals. Despite being an advanced level Asana, there are very few precautions associated with it.

How to Do the Eight Angle Pose the Right Way

Astavakrasana is a great pose for expanding your inner-thigh flexibility and strengthening your hips. To fully benefit from this pose, it is also important to be aware of the spiritual lessons that it can teach us.

By understanding both the physical and spiritual aspects of Astavakrasana, we are able to find greater meaning in our practice and to live a more fulfilling life overall.

To perform this asana:

Begin seated in a comfortable cross-legged position.

Hug your right thigh into your chest, straightening your left leg out in front of you on the floor.

Lift and lengthen your spine and engage your core by pressing your navel back, toward the spine, and up.

Thread your right arm through the space between your right knee and your left shoulder as high as possible, maybe even bringing the knee over the shoulder.

To get the knee to its highest position, you may need to make many tweaks.

Plant palms on floor on the higher side of hips.

Straighten your left leg; press into palms to lift body off floor, including left foot and leg.

Engage left foot to do this; actively hug right arm with right leg.

From Downward-Facing Dog, bring your left leg up, then bend that leg and hook your left ankle around your right ankle.

Bend your arms to a right angle, shifting the weight of your torso toward parallel with the floor.

At the same time, move both legs to the right, parallel to the front of your mat.

Straighten your legs out in front of you.

Squeeze your right arm and lift your head, but don't cramp your neck.

Tilt your hips back and chest forward by shifting into a veer position with your weight on the left buttock.

Repeat the same pose for the other side.

Tips and Techniques for Eight Angle Pose

Regardless of the pose you are doing, safety comes first in order to solely get the advantage and remove any potential hazards.

Before attempting the posture, make sure you have proper hip flexibility, core strength, and body balance.

Instead of looking down at the floor in astavakrasana's final position, gaze forward for improved balance.

Hold the pose for only 2-3 deep breaths at first, then progressively increase the time.

To avoid a jerk on the legs, be careful when leaving the stance. Do not rush to untie the ankles.

Astavakrasana Benefits

1) Builds lower-body strength

Astavakrasana stretches the hips and entire leg muscles from the gluteus to the ankles. The muscles of the pelvic floor are also activated. It strengthens the legs and tones the inner thighs.

2) Improves arm strength

The body's weight is evenly distributed between both arms. It extends the shoulders, elbows, wrists, and biceps and triceps while contracting them. As a result, arm strength improves.

3) Promotes total body endurance

Lifting the legs off the floor and extending them to the side requires core strength. This action, as well as balancing the body against gravity, improves your endurance.

4) Works on your abdominal muscles

The abdominal muscles are also stretched and the internal organs are massaged, which helps to tone them. It increases blood flow to this area and tones the abdomen.

5) Psychological benefits

In astavakrasana, the practitioner's focus is improved by balancing the body. It calms the mind and provides oxygen to the brain, allowing for greater clarity. As a result, this pose is also a stress reliever.

Common Mistakes

Keep your hands away from your hips. You can bend your elbows and elevate your hips, and your hands should be about a foot in front of your hips. If your outside elbow isn't close to your ribs, your outer shoulder will drop too low and you'll put too much strain on it.

Safety Measures

Avoid this position if you have an injury in your shoulders, wrists, or elbows. It's important to remember that this is a challenging position that requires good hip mobility, balance, and core strength. Before attempting this stance, work on these skills.

Bottom Line

Astavakrasana is about building physical strength, balance, and coordination. It is also about developing a stillness of body and mind that can arise from focusing on the breath, from holding the pose in your mind's eye (visualizing yourself in the perfect asana), and by mastering the asana's form.

All of these things will help you develop a consistent practice that helps bring balance to your life.

