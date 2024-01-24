What is emotion-focused therapy? Are there techniques that support healing?

Emotion-focused therapy (EFT) is a type of psychotherapy that places high importance on emotions as a way to improve well-being. It is commonly used in the context of couples but is now also being applied to treat individual patients. The latter is recognized as emotion-focused individual therapy (EFIT).

For the longest time, therapy focused on changing negative behaviors, before the need to focus on thoughts was also recognized. Over time, psychotherapy has undergone various developments, and finally, it is now at a place where the links between emotions, thoughts, and behaviors are collectively taken into account.

EFT is one such method that looks at these factors to help you build a healthy relationship with your emotions. It is a no-blame approach aimed at improving your relationship with yourself and others.

Emotion focused therapy places emotions at the forefront. (Image via Vecteezy/ YES studio)

What is emotion-focused therapy?

There can be multiple emotions involved in a relationship that can overpower you. (Image via Vecteezy/ Ljubiša Stojanović)

Emotion-focused therapy was developed in the 1980s. It has since gone through various changes and has proven to work for various mental health issues. The goals of this therapy are manifold. One of the primary objectives is to help you recognize how emotions impact you and your relationships. It helps you identify how past events have impacted the severity of your emotions and how your emotions work.

The benefits of emotion-focused therapy are numerous. First, it places high emphasis on your individuality and doesn't box you into categories of symptoms. Instead, it believes that emotional patterns strongly influence your experience.

Second, it enhances emotional regulation skills. Some emotions over time can become intolerable to us, such as anger and anxiety. EFT helps you learn to regulate your emotions and adopt a more balanced approach.

EFT therapy techniques to improve your life

There are various techniques that can help you improve your relationships. (Image via Vecteezy/ dao_kp20226443)

Emotion-focused therapy is very experiential in its approach. This means that the techniques are aimed at connecting with your emotions in the here and now. Few common categories of techniques are:

1. Experiential techniques

The aim of the therapy space is to let you not only become aware of your emotions but also express them. Whether you come to therapy individually or with your partner, the therapist tries to hold space for you. This might include using the empty chair technique, in which you express your emotions towards someone who is not present in the session.

2. Relational techniques

The therapeutic alliance in itself is considered a tool for facilitating change. EFT strongly believes in creating a collaborative environment. The therapist will help you explore your goals and form a deep bond. The bond also becomes helpful in modeling relationships outside the therapy room.

3. Processing techniques

It is typical to start venting once you go to therapy. You may start speaking without a pause, and it may be difficult for you to process your emotions. EFT techniques help you slow down and reflect on your emotions and thought patterns.

Initially, you may see these as interruptions. However, as you go along, you will understand that there is a way for the therapist to understand you.

Emotion-focused therapy can be especially helpful if you have tried other forms of therapy, for instance, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. We often give up on therapy when we don't find the right fit with a therapist or the right therapy to work with. If you think that you are experiencing difficulties due to your emotions and you also see that they are influencing your relationships, then emotion-focused therapy may be a good fit for you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.