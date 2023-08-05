What is Eris? Health Experts Issue Warning Amidst Rising Cases of New Covid Variant in UK

Health officials in the UK have raised alarms about the rapid spread of the new Covid variant Eris (EG.1.5). According to official health data, the EG.1.5 variant, which is derived from the Omicron strain, now accounts for 14.6% of all Covid cases in the area and is the second most common kind of the virus.

The Eris variant is currently responsible for one in seven Covid cases in the UK. It was originally mentioned as a potential threat by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in July.

It is quickly overtaking Arcturus to become the second most prevalent strain in the nation. Additionally, Eris is spreading quickly in North America, Asia, and Europe. Japan has regarded it as a 'ninth wave' of Covid infections.

Rise in Eris variant cases

It is important to take precautions. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

Concerning the rise in cases, UKHSA reported:

"COVID-19 case rates continued to increase this week compared to our previous report. 5.4% of 4,396 respiratory specimens reported through the Respiratory DataMart System were identified as COVID-19. This is compared to 3.7% of 4,403 from the previous report.”

Emphasizing the ways to take care, Dr. Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

"Regular and thorough hand washing helps protect you from Covid-19 and other bugs and viruses. If you have symptoms of a respiratory illness, we recommend staying away from others where possible.”

The variant will be closely watched for any increase in numbers, despite the extremely low admission rates, according to Ramsay.

Relation between Covid spread and Barbenheimer explored

Symptoms may include headache and fatigue. (Image via Unsplash/ Heike Trautmann)

It has been hypothesized that Barbenheimer—the term established for watching Barbie and Oppenheimer back-to-back—may have played a role. Both the summer blockbuster season and the school holidays began in July when moviegoing tends to increase, and both films have done well since they debuted on 21 July.

According to some media articles, the release of the films Barbie and Oppenheimer may have contributed to the increase in covid cases. However, UK specialists have downsized the role that moviegoing has in rising Covid infections.

Other causes of this increase are reported to include poor weather and diminishing immunity.

What are Covid Eris symptoms?

Although there is not much known about the strain yet, the most common symptoms include:

Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

Just over two weeks ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) began monitoring the EG.5.1 variety after WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that even though people are better protected by vaccinations and prior infection, nations should not let their guard down.

WHO General said:

"WHO continues to advise people at high risk to wear a mask in crowded places, to get boosters when recommended, and to ensure adequate ventilation indoors.”

Health authorities and specialists are closely monitoring the issue as the UK struggles with the rapid spread of the Eris variety and are urging the people to take the appropriate precautions to stop its spread.