What Are the Exercises That Help Build Muscle? 5 Best Tricep Exercises for Women

Tricep exercises are essential if you're a woman. It's wrong to believe that working out your triceps will make you look "bulky" or "chunky." Toned triceps will make your arms look sleek and add an aesthetic appeal to your physique. They are, by no means, a masculine muscle to train.

Best Tricep Exercises for Women

If you want to build muscle in your triceps, it's important to know what exercises will help. These five tricep exercises are best for toning your arms and building muscle.

1. Dips

Dips are a simple exercise that work your triceps, shoulders, and chest.

Here's how you should do it:

With your palms facing forward, place them on the edge of a bench or chair.

Straighten your arms and lift yourself off the ground until only your hands and toes are in contact with it.

Bend at the elbows to lower yourself down until you're parallel to the floor (don't let go), then straighten back up again until you're standing upright.

Repeat this motion for two sets of 10 repetitions each day for at least four days per week if you wish to see results!

2. Cable Pushdowns

Cable pushdowns will provide you with the ability to isolate your triceps muscles or the back of your arms. This exercise can be done using either a cable machine or a resistance band and is beneficial because it allows you to use different grips, angles, and hand positions. The cable pushdown can be performed with both hands at once as well as one hand at a time.

Here's how you should do it:

Grab a rope attachment with your arms and take a step back.

Arch your back and lock your elbows.

Pull the cable down to your chest and then push down as low as you can go without hyperextending your arms.

Squeeze your triceps for optimal muscle contraction.

Repeat for as many reps as you can.

3. Face Pulls

Face pulls are an excellent exercise to build upper-back strength and size. They work the rear delts, upper lats, and traps.

Here's how you should do it:

Grab a pull-up bar with each hand (if you don't have one, get creative!) and lean back slightly so that you're looking straight up at the bar.

Then lift your hands toward your face as far as possible without letting go of the bar.

Hold for a second or two at full extension before lowering back down slowly toward starting position; repeat for a few more reps.

4. Close-Grip Bench Press

The close-grip bench press is great for your triceps and biceps. It's also a compound exercise, meaning it works multiple muscles at once. It can be done with dumbbells or a barbell, but the latter is preferred because it allows you to lift heavier weights and thus build muscle quickly.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding a barbell in both hands just outside shoulder width apart (or slightly closer).

Press it up directly above your chest until your arms are straight without locking out at the elbows—this should take about 3 seconds to complete each rep—and then lower back down under control for another 3 seconds before pressing up again.

Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per set using an appropriate weight for you; if that's too easy for you at first, try increasing either how much weight you're lifting or how many reps and sets as needed until it becomes challenging enough to stimulate growth within two weeks of doing this workout consistently (although we recommend starting with lighter weights until you find something challenging enough).

5. Overhead Triceps Extension

The overhead triceps extension is another exercise that’s good for building and toning the muscles in your upper arms, specifically those on the back of your arm. If you want to work on both arms at once, this is a great exercise that can be done with dumbbells or a barbell.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit on a bench and grab a dumbbell.

Raise the dumbbell over your head.

Lock your back to prevent it from moving and bring the dumbbell down behind you.

Your back should remain still as you lower the weight.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed our list of the best tricep exercises for women. Remember that even if you're not looking to build muscle, these exercises can help increase strength and improve your overall fitness. The key is to keep them simple so they don't become too challenging or risky!

