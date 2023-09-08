What is the free bleeding trend on TikTok? Why Gen Z are ditching pads and tampons?

Gen Z is giving up sanitary goods and advising others to do the same and experience "free bleeding." Women are embracing the technique and instructing viewers on how to perform it in a recent flurry of TikTok uploads. The simple lack of period products is a centuries-old custom.

A drive to eliminate the stigma and normalize free-bleeding is being supported by some people, including well-known TikTokers. Since most things are disposable and single-use, some do it for environmental reasons. Free-bleeding is distinctive, though, because it's done on purpose. You are not taking any action to block or collect period blood on purpose.

Many TikTokers applauded the practice, however, some TikTokers have received backlash for their "free-bleeding" stories.

How did the free bleeding trend start?

The free-bleeding movement's beginnings are unknown, but it is becoming more and more well-known as a protest against the social stigma associated with menstruation. Not only this, the trend is also spreading awareness of period poverty and the negative environmental effects of disposing of menstrual products.

Charlee, a digital content creator, openly welcomed free-bleeding, characterizing it as a wise decision that also saved her money. According to The New York Post, another teenage TikTok influencer, Nayda Okamoto, uploaded a video of herself dancing in a bikini and subtly revealed that she occasionally engages in free-bleeding.

Is free bleeding safe?

Some claim that many benefits of not using period products. (Image via Unsplash/ Marketing City to Sea)

Free bleeding is seen to be harmless, but you should still maintain cleanliness. The problem with tampons is that it absorbs period blood as well as vaginal and cervical fluid. These fluids are essential to maintain an optimum environment internally.

If the inappropriate absorbency tampon is used or if it is left in for too long, toxic shock syndrome (TSS), a rare infection, may develop as a result of bacterial alterations in the vagina.

While some women have claimed health advantages of free-bleeding, such as less period discomfort while forgoing tampons or menstrual cups, these claims are not supported by any hard scientific data.

While the movement and trend are not new, they are currently becoming more popular among Gen Z women. Free bleeding has occurred on numerous occasions and made press headlines in the past. It remains a personal choice to follow the trend or not. One can try it to understand how their body responds to the trend, only of course, if they want to.

The fact that people are talking about periods, amidst all the taboo and stigma around the topic, makes this trend a winner. It’s high time that people understand that menstruation or periods are all normal and natural.