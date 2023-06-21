What happened to Bebe Rexha's eye? Singer injured after absurd TikTok trend

Bebe Rexha, the popular American singer and songwriter, recently made headlines after an incident at her concert in New York.

During the concert, a phone was thrown at Bebe, hitting her in the face and causing injury. Despite the setback, Bebe flaunted a brave smile and shared a health update with her fans via Instagram.

What happened to Bebe Rexha's eye?

The incident happened during Bebe Rexha's concert at the 'The Rooftop' on Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. The concert was going smoothly until a man in the audience flung his phone at the singer, hitting her on the face.

The man claims that he did not intend to harm the singer-songwriter and that his actions were part of a viral trend aimed at gaining attention rather than causing injury.

Fans were not pleased with the turns of events, and the show came to an abrupt end. Bebe immediately collapsed on her knees after being hit and was rushed to hospital by her crew members.

Fans who attended the concert expressed their disappointment and shock at how the show ended, with some describing it as an unsettling experience.

Bebe Rexha's health update

The injury was severe enough to require three stitches, according to the statement from Bebe's mother. However, the singer remained positive and took to Instagram to post a selfie that showed the stitches.

In the picture, Bebe was spotted with two bandages on her left brow as she smiled for the camera even after the unfortunate turn of events. The picture features the singer holding up a thumbs-up beside her face as the caption read:

"I am good"

The phone from the man hit the singer's left eye, so that area looked extremely swollen and bruised in the photos shared by Bebe on Instagram. The bruise also turned purple over the course of a few hours.

Fan reactions to the incident

On Twitter, fans expressed their disappointment and sadness, criticizing the man's actions and sending messages of sympathy and support to the sinfer. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"yall ruined such a good night, she is such a great performer and kind soul."

"yall ruined such a good night, she is such a great performer and kind soul."

Twitter user @celticsky28 wrote:

"It's not funny. Throwing things on stage, even something smaller and lighter, we *know* is a physical danger to the artist. It's not worth whatever "notice" or moment of fame you think it's gonna get you. Just enjoy the show."

Skye @CelticSky28

It's not funny.

Throwing things on stage, even something smaller and lighter, we *know* is a physical danger to the artist. It's not worth whatever "notice" or moment of fame you think it's gonna get you. Just enjoy the show. Pop Crave @PopCrave Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her. Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her. https://t.co/jaZ2cigtJy Feel like this needs to be retweeted into this fandom.It's not funny.Throwing things on stage, even something smaller and lighter, we *know* is a physical danger to the artist. It's not worth whatever "notice" or moment of fame you think it's gonna get you. Just enjoy the show. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… Feel like this needs to be retweeted into this fandom.It's not funny.Throwing things on stage, even something smaller and lighter, we *know* is a physical danger to the artist. It's not worth whatever "notice" or moment of fame you think it's gonna get you. Just enjoy the show. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

Many fans expressed their concern for Bebe's well-being, sending messages of love and encouragement.

Bebe Rexha's Best F'n night of My Life Tour is currently underway, with a scheduled performance at the Filmore in Philadelphia on June 20. The tour will conclude on July 1 with a two-night performance at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

