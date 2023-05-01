What happened to Liza Burke? 22-year old dies of brain tumor following hemorrhage

Liza Burke, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Georgia, who had suffered a brain hemorrhage last month, died on Friday morning.

On March 10, while she was spending her spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend and other friends, she experienced a brain hemorrhage that required immediate medical attention.

She was later identified as having an aggressive type of brain tumor. Her family had to take her home, as she was unable to recuperate from the condition, and they wanted her to spend her last days in Florida in the ocean.

What symptoms did Liza Burke exhibit?

In 2019, around the time she entered college, Burke was complaining of headaches and dizziness.

Liza informed her mother Laura at least four times that she feared something was wrong with her head. At least three times she felt like she was about to pass out, according to Laura, Liza's mother, who spoke to the Daily Mail.

However, Laura believed at the time that it was brought on by her lack of sleep and stress of her studies. The day before the brain hemorrhage, Laura said that her daughter was having a great time during her spring vacation in Mexico, taking part in cliff diving, boat excursion and bonfire.

The next day, though, Liza told her boyfriend that she would be taking a nap because she had a terrible headache after finishing a workout at the gym.

When Burke's boyfriend checked on her a few hours later, he found her unresponsive and unconscious and hurried her to the hospital.

What was Liza Burke diagnosed with?

Liza, age 22, was initially identified as having an arteriovenous malformation. However, a stage 4 astrocytoma tumor or glioblastoma was later discovered to be present close to her brain stem.

As none of the family members were aware of the tumor's existence before last month, they failed to pay attention to the possible symptoms. Laura, though, claimed that in 2019, just before she had entered college, she began to complain about headaches and dizziness.

Importance of regular physical checkups for overall health and wellness

Regular physical checkups are crucial for detecting health problems early and preventing serious complications, as highlighted by Liza Burke's story.

In Liza's case, her brain tumor was likely dormant for years before causing a brain bleed. Regular checkups can catch conditions like this before they become life-threatening.

Additionally, doctors can provide preventive care, like vaccines and cancer screenings, during checkups to keep patients healthy and catch potential health issues early.

Liza Burke’s story is a reminder of how important it is to pay attention to our health, listen to our body, and seek medical attention if we experience symptoms that persist or exacerbate.

While it's heartbreaking that Liza Burke’s life was cut short, her story can help raise awareness about the symptoms of brain tumors and encourage people to take care of their health.

