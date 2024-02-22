What happened to Robin Windsor? Cause of death and more explored 

Robin Windsor, a distinguished figure in the dance community, has expired at the age of 44. The announcement was made by Sisco Entertainment via social media, a company that was collaborating with Windsor on what would become his final performance.

In his last appearance on stage in "Come What May," an homage to Moulin Rouge, Windsor showcased not just his dance skills but also his deep passion for the art.

His performance captivated the audience, making each of his movements a display of emotion that mesmerized the audience.

Robin Windsor's cause of death

Apart from killing it on the dance floor, Robin Windsor was all about bringing the good vibes wherever he went.

His laugh was infectious, and he was super kind to everyone, a real friend to those lucky enough to know him. The production crew said that "his friendship was a gift," showing how deep Robin’s impact was off-stage too.

The news of Windsor's death was confirmed after he was discovered in a London hotel, prompting widespread speculation regarding the cause. Friends and former colleagues have voiced concerns about his mental health battles recently, bringing to light his struggles with depression, which he had been open about during his farewell tour.

The severity of Windsor's situation was underscored by personal hardships, including the end of his relationship with his fiance Davide Cine, the loss of his position on "Strictly Come Dancing," and facing a significant financial burden due to a £100,000 tax bill.

These challenges, as he shared, led to a period of extreme difficulty, contributing to a distressing incident over the New Year period before his final performance on a cruise in South Africa.

Moreover, Robin Windsor was a vocal advocate for mental health, working closely with the Sane Charity to support those struggling. His death has dimmed some of the sparkle in the dance world, a testament to the joy and light he brought into many lives.

Heartfelt tributes pour in from judges

On "Strictly Come Dancing", the UK's version of "Dancing With the Stars", Robin teamed up with celebs like Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson and Patsy Kensit.

He left his mark on the show. Following his death, tons of love and tributes poured in from work pals and fans. "Strictly" hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were super sad but remembered Robin for the lively and fun guy he was.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood called him a real friend, shouting out how kind, honest and caring Windsor was. Bruno Tonioli, another much-loved judge, remembered him as a professional, easygoing and genuinely good person, whom it was a pleasure to work with for many years.

Robin Windsor's impressive career spanned across the globe, from dancing competitively in ballroom and Latin to mesmerizing performances in "Burn the Floor" on its world tour and Broadway stint.

His talent also saw him grace "Dancing with the Stars Australia" and "So You Think You Can Dance" in Holland, showcasing his versatility and dedication to dance.

The departure of Robin Windsor has left a void in the dance community and among enthusiasts worldwide, marking the loss of a truly dynamic presence.

Despite Windsor's death, his profound influence on the art of dance promises to endure, his legacy continuing to inspire and shape the future generations of dancers.