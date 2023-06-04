What happened to Sam Smith's vocal chord? Singer shares update on potentially carrer-ending injury

Sam Smith, the renowned singer, recently shared an update on his vocal cord injury that led to the cancellation of a show in Manchester.

In an Instagram video, he said that he visited a doctor and had some good news to share. His vocal cords are healing, and after a week of rest, things are looking promising.

Great news for Smith's remaining shows

The singer is grateful for the healing messages from fans. (Image via Instagram/Samsmith)

Sam Smith expressed his excitement about the positive update, saying that it seems he will be able to continue with the rest of his shows. The news comes as a relief for fans, as upcoming concerts in Glasgow and Birmingham were put on hold.

Grateful for the overwhelming support and love from his dedicated fans, Smith thanked them for their beautiful messages of healing.

Apologies, promise and recalling the Manchester incident

In a heartfelt message, Sam Smith expressed his sincere apologies to fans who were disappointed by the cancelled show. They reassured everyone that such circumstances were beyond their control.

Smith promised to make every effort to return to his beloved fans as soon as possible, conveying his gratitude for the support received. Reflecting on the Manchester concert, where he abruptly left the stage, leaving the audience in confusion, the incident was a source of concern and bewilderment.

Sam Smith's heartfelt explanation

Following the incident, Sam Smith took to social media to provide an explanation. Expressing his heartbreak, he expressed his unsuccessful attempt to restore his voice during the performance.

Sam Smith apologized profusely for not being able to complete the show as he expressed his love and gratitude for fans.

Continuing the tour with optimism

Smith announces latest album on Instagram (Image via Instagram/Samsmith)

A spokesperson confirmed that Sam Smith suffered a vocal cord injury, requiring complete rest to prevent permanent damage. Adhering to the advice of doctors, his focus is on recovery and the anticipation of future performances.

Despite the setback, Smith's tour continues with optimism, extending till November 2023, concluding in Monterrey, Mexico. Fans can stay informed about his concert status through HollywoodLife, while sending heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery and eagerly awaiting his triumphant return to the stage.

Possible causes of vocal cord injuries

Vocal cord injuries can stem from a range of factors that impact vocal health. Overuse, strain, improper technique and underlying health conditions are potential contributors to these injuries.

Understanding the possible reasons behind vocal cord injuries helps shed light on the importance of proper vocal care and maintenance. It's crucial not only for renowned singers like Sam Smith but for everyone to prioritize their health and strike a balance between work and rest.

Let's wish Sam Smith a speedy recovery for a return to his best health and remember that even the most talented singers need to give their vocal cords the rest they deserve. By nurturing our vocal health, we can all harmonize a better balance in our lives.

