What happened to Shah Rukh Khan? Did the Indian actor get severely injured?

According to Bollywood media reports, Shah Rukh Khan underwent surgery as a result of an accident that occurred when he was filming in Los Angeles. He has returned to India and is now recovering at home.

Although Khan's office has not talked about it, sources close to him were cited as saying that he had suffered a minor nose injury but is now back in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan accident: What happened to him?

According to reports, Shah Rukh had a nasal injury while filming and endured bleeding, which required immediate hospitalization.

The physicians reassured his crew that there was nothing to worry about, but a small operation was done to stem the bleeding. Khan was then spotted with a bandage covering his nose.

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, sources close to the actor said:

“The reports about Shah Rukh Khan and his health is completely false. He is doing fine."

Is Shah Rukh Khan injured?

A report by ETimes said that the actor was seen with a bandage on his nose, post his operation. There's no information available regarding the actor's injury or the project he was filming, as his team has not yet responded to queries.

Khan was seen earlier on July 5 at the Mumbai Airport with a blue denim hoodie, matching jeans, black cap and sunglasses. Interestingly, Khan showed no indications of injury and appeared to be in good health.

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Mumbai airport from US.

Until the actor or his team says something about the accident, we cannot say for sure if any mishap happened or if these are just rumors.

Fans, though, are worried for him, and social media is flooded with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Let's pray for our favorite SRK's soon recovery. Get well soon my super hero."

"Take care my King. Nothing is more important than health. Get well soon."

"Take care my King. Nothing is more important than health. Get well soon."



Take care my King.. Nothing is more important than health. Get well soon.

