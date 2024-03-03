What happened to Tim Wakefield's wife? Cause of death revealed

Stacy Wakefield, wife of renowned Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield passed away at home in Massachusetts on Friday. Her family, good friends, and wonderful carers surrounded her.

It is evident that Tim died less than five months ago due to brain cancer. His wife, Stacy succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

Stacy and Tim Wakefield got married in 2002. Their kids, Trevor (born in 2004) and Brianna (born in 2005) completed their family.

Tim Wakefield and Stacy Wakefield

A former professional baseball player, Tim played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB). 17 of those were with the Boston Red Sox from 1995 to 2011. His contribution led to two World Series victories (2004, 2007)

Sadly, he passed away on October 1. A severe illness, brain cancer, was the cause. After his diagnosis, he had surgery. Unfortunately, a seizure followed.

Stacy and Tim Wakefield led a haritable life together. Particularly, they raised money through the Red Sox Foundation for various causes.

Tim and Stacy wakefield (image sourced via instagram)

President of Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston, Joe Mitchell said:

"They were both such kindacaring, and genuine people, often lending their time to visit with our patients and families, raise funds for our programs and services, and spend days at Fenway with 'Wakefield’s Warriors.' We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to spend time with Stacy and Tim over the years, and our thoughts are with their children and families at this time."

Tim Wakefield passed away due to brain cancer in October at the age of 57, just a few days after his former teammate Curt Schilling revealed their dual diagnosis. The family and spouse of former Red Sox player Jason Varitek chastised him at that point for invading their privacy.

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of Melbourne home hero and baseball star Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday, only five months after his death. She was 53.

The Red Sox released the announcement with the following statement:

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

Expand Tweet

We offer our deepest condolences to Stacy Wakefield's kids, relatives, and friends. The couple's kindness will always be in fans' hearts.