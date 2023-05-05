What happened to Tori Bowie? Sudden death & pregnancy reports explained

After learning about Tori Bowie's passing in recent reports, the track and field athletic community is in grief. The awful news is a shock since Bowie, an Olympic gold medalist, was a source of national pride for the United States.

According to the reports, Bowie's cause of death is uncertain, thus the public will have to wait for the findings of more inquiry. While this is happening, tributes honoring the star's contribution to the sports world keep coming in from all over.

Bowie had a successful career on the track, winning gold in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and going on to become the fastest woman in the world the following year. She departed away at the age of 32.

In the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Bowie assisted the United States in taking home gold. At the 2016 Olympics, she took home silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter.

Tori Bowie cause of death

Her final performance on an international level came in 2019 at the World Championships in Qatar.

Following an Orange County deputy's welfare check, her death was discovered at her Florida home on May 2, Tuesday.

The following morning, the management team of the legendary track and field athlete issued a statement confirming Tori Bowie's demise. The management acknowledged their sadness and grief over Bowie's passing in the statement.

While investigations are ongoing, further information about the star's passing, including the cause of death, is kept under wraps. Police stated there doesn't seem to be any foul play, but they haven't said what exactly killed Bowie.

Although the exact reason for the death is unknown, some believe it was a suicide, while others believe it was a stroke.

People claim that Tori Bowie passed away early on Sunday morning following a stroke, but this hasn't yet been proven. Some people believe she committed suicide because no one has spoken about her condition or the news of her passing.

There were "no signs of foul play," according to the agency, but any additional details regarding the manner of Bowie's passing "need to come from" the medical examiner's office.

According to her neighbors, the sprinter appeared to be seven to eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Numerous athletes and fans from all around the world have honored Bowie after the internet was first informed of Tori Bowie's passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and near ones.

