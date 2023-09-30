What happens on swallowing chewing gum? Myth busted by a doctor

Swallowing chewing gum isn't a big deal, and we all have done it at least once. Have you ever wondered what happens to the chewing gum after we swallow it? A doctor has set the record straight once and for all.

Simon Travis, a professor of clinical gastroenterology at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, told CNN:

“I’ve no idea where the myth came from — I can only imagine that it was suggested because someone wanted to stop their children from chewing gum.”

He adds:

"If you swallow chewing gum, it’ll go through the stomach, and go through into the intestine, and pass out unchanged at the other end,"

He said that swallowing a couple of chewing gum isn't dangerous, but if you swallow several of them, it might block the digestive system.

Swallowing chewing gum: What happens if you swallow chewing gum?

Chewing gums contain artificial flavors and colours. (Image via Unsplash/Gabriel Dalton)

Dr. Simon Travis shares his experience with such cases and says that all the myths regarding swallowing chewing gum started out of nowhere and have no clinical significance.

He says:

“There are cases of chewing gum lodging in the intestines of infants and even children if they’ve swallowed a lot, and then it causes an obstruction, but in over 30 years of specialist gastro practice, I’ve never seen a case.”

Dr. Aaron Carroll, chief health officer at Indiana University is also one of the myth busters. However, he also reminds us that chewing gum has no nutritional value. He says:

“Gum is made out of gum-based sweeteners, flavoring and scents. Gum base is a mixture of elastomers, resins, fats, emulsifiers and waxes. So I wouldn’t say it’s healthy.”

As gums are not among nutritious foods, it's better to avoid them.

Swallowing chewing gum: How long do swallowed gums last?

Swallowed gums leave the body through stools. (Image via Unsplash/Aleks Dorohovich)

Swallowing chewing gum does not harm the digestive process and passes through stools.

It might take up to 40 hours and can vary from person to person. Usually, the person won't feel a thing if the gum is present inside their stomach or in the intestine. The swallowed gum passes with stools without causing any irritation. In case you feel any uneasiness, consult your doctor immediately for advice, though.

It's best to drink plenty of water so that the gum does not get stuck in the food pipe, ensuring that it passes through easily. Cramps and diarrhea can happen occasionally and must be dealt with by a registered medical professional.

In general, you need not be worried about swallowing chewing gum, unless you swallow a lot of them.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.