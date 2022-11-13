What are the health benefits of collagen?

Collagen is a structural protein that's essential for connective tissues that make up the tendons, ligaments, skin, and muscles.

It also has important structural and functional importance, including providing strength to the skin and bones. When classified structurally and functionally, there are 28 types of collagen, but the most important types are listed below:

Type I: This type is found in all connective tissues.

Type ll: The second type is found in joints and intervertebral discs in our spine.

Type lll: This one is found in reticular fibers, present in skin and blood vessels

Type lV: The fourth type is found in the kidneys, inner ear, and eye lens

Several foods naturally contain collagen. It's also available as a supplement. In this article, we will have a look at the natural collagen found in foods as well as collagen supplements available in the market.

Although these peptides from foods are absorbed in the body, naturally occurring ones might not be as effective as the ones available as supplements.

What are the benefits of taking collagen?

Skin benefits

Collagen helps in maintaining the elasticity and hydration of the skin. It prevents dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.

It may also promote the production of other proteins that are important for the maintenance of the structure of the skin, including elastin and fibrillin. These two proteins hold the cells together and prevent wrinkles.

Bones and joints

Collagen supplements may help reduce the severity of osteoarthritis and may be beneficial in reducing joint pain. These supplements can stimulate joint tissues to make more collagen as well.

It's an important component of cartilage, a connective tissue that helps in the protection of the joints. It may inhibit bone breakdown in the case of osteoporosis. When taken along with vitamin D and calcium, these peptides can be extremely beneficial in increasing bone mineral density.

Muscles

Collagen as a supplement may promote the synthesis of muscle proteins and other metabolites.

One such metabolite is creatine, which is essential for energy production in the muscle cells. However, collagen peptides are not as effective as whey, as they do not contain good amounts of branched-chain amino acids.

Heart health

It's also important for the synthesis of tissues required for the structural support of the blood vessels, which can support healthy blood circulation and thus prevent atherosclerosis.

What does collagen do to your face?

Collagen can play a huge role in the prevention of skin wrinkles. It works alongside other structural proteins to maintain the proper shape and structure of the cells.

That helps in keeping the skin tight, toned, and glowing. Vitamin C plays another important role in this regard. This vitamin is essential for the synthesis of structural peptides. Proper nourishment of the skin has anti-aging benefits.

Should you take collagen every day?

Collagen is beneficial for the skin. (Image via Unsplash/Antonika Chanel)

It's recommended to take collagen supplements daily for the best results. The dosages mentioned in the supplement jars and packs should be followed.

Most of these supplements are sourced from bovine tissues, and some products are sourced from marine fish. Some brands claim to have developed a vegan version from yeasts, but the nature of such products is questionable due to the lack of adequate research.

Collagen is relatively safe to consume as a supplement, but it's not necessary for human consumption, as the body can synthesize it from scratch. People should check for allergens present in these supplements. Some people have reported nausea and vomiting occasionally.

Does collagen help with weight loss?

Some people claim to have lost weight when they consumed collagen supplements regularly. However, there's no concrete evidence to prove such claims.

It has no correlation with fat gain or loss, as it's just a structural protein. It also does not influence metabolism in the body. Diet and exercise are extremely crucial for weight loss.

Takeaway

Although the protein is beneficial for hair, skin, and nails, most claims about weight loss, gut health, and brain health aren’t backed by evidence-based research.

When purchasing these supplements, it;s important to look for allergens present to avoid any complications. Collagen peptides can also be obtained from foods like meat and eggs. People with medical conditions are advised to consult their doctor before taking collagen supplements.

