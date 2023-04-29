What is hypoxemia? Know everything about this life-threatening condition  

Hypoxemia or low blood oxygen is a dangerous condition where the body doesn’t get enough oxygen. It usually starts in the arteries. Without oxygen, major organs like the kidney, liver and brain can get damaged within a few minutes after symptoms begin.

While the problem of low blood oxygen can happen to anyone when there's a lack of oxygen, the condition is relatively common among people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In some cases, it can also occur due to health conditions like sleep apnea, asthma, pneumonia and anemia.

Hypoxemia symptoms

Excessive coughing is a symptom of low blood oxygen. (Photo via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

Symptoms can be mild or severe depending on how serious the condition is. Mild symptoms can include shortness of breath and headaches, while severe conditions can involve problems with brain function and stroke or even lead to death. In some cases, though, it can lead to a lack of oxygen in the tissues (hypoxia).

Symptoms may vary from one person to other, but some common ones that occur in almost everyone experiencing low blood oxygen include:

rapid breathing

changes in skin color

cough

wheezing

fast heart rate

confusion

shortness of breath

slow heart rate

excessive sweating

It's important to note that hypoxemia is a life-threatening condition. So, seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms.

What are the major causes?

Hypoxemia can be caused due to several reasons. It can be due to underlying diseases like lung or heart conditions that affect breathing and blood flow or can be caused due to certain medications.

High altitude can also be a major cause, as it’s difficult to breathe in areas of high altitudes or mountains. Certain lung diseases can lead to nocturnal hypoxemia, a condition in which blood oxygen level is reduced during sleep.

Medical causes of low blood oxygen

Several medical conditions can also lead to low blood oxygen. These include:

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Anemia

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lung)

Congestive heart failure

Pulmonary hypertension

Congenital heart defects

Lung and heart function problems can cause five different types of conditions that may lead to hypoxemia. These are low environmental oxygen, ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) mismatch, right-to-left shunting, hypoventilation and diffusion impairment.

How is low blood oxygen treated?

IV can be given to serious patients with low blood oxygen. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The treatments involve ways to increase blood oxygen level back to normal in the body. Doctors can recommend oxygen therapy, which involves using either an oxygen mask or a tube clipped to the nose to get supplemental oxygen.

Medications and inhalers can also be recommended by doctors in cases where an underlying condition like pneumonia or asthma is causing hypoxemia, which can help make breathing easier.

For an underlying infection, doctors may give medicines through veins in the arm (an IV), or you might need steroid drugs or other antibiotics to reduce inflammation. If the condition is severe and other treatments aren’t working, you might need a machine to breathe.

How can you prevent low blood oxygen?

While it's not possible to prevent hypoxemia, there are things you can do to minimize the risk. These include:

Quit smoking: Smoking not only damages the lungs but also contributes to several other health conditions. So, quit before it gets too late. Speak with a doctor, and start with your quit plan.

Pay attention to your health: If you have asthma, pneumonia or any other health condition that can cause hypoxemia, get it treated as soon as possible.

Switching to a healthy lifestyle can also reduce risk of low blood oxygen. These include consuming a nutritious and balanced diet, working out regularly, maintaining an average weight and consulting healthcare providers for regular health check-ups.

Hypoxemia is a serious, life-threatening condition that can damage organs or even lead to death if not treated at the right time. Hence, seek medical care immediately if you experience symptoms related to this condition.

