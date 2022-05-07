What is the Intense Elliptical Interval Workout? Basics and Benefits

The elliptical machine is a popular and convenient way to train your body the same way you would if you were running or walking. It's easy on the knees and hips, so it's great for anyone who wants to get in shape but doesn't want to run.

The intense elliptical interval workout basically combines an intense cardio workout with a light strength-training circuit. The focused 45-minute, ten-step programme works all the big muscle groups, including your glutes, quads and hamstrings.

With time, this interval challenge will crank up your metabolism, causing you to burn more calories. You'll improve your resistance in 30 minutes, and employ speed intervals to boost your metabolism.

How to do Intense Interval Elliptical Workout?

Step your feet carefully on each pedal, and grasp the handlebars or handle levers with both arms to utilise an elliptical machine. Start moving your legs in an elliptical pattern. Most elliptical machines contain a motor and a programmable microprocessor that can provide changing levels of resistance automatically.

If you're bored with the workout, change it up by incorporating intervals into your routine. Here's how to do it:

Choose a high-intensity interval workout, and increase the resistance levels by one to two-minute intervals till you reach a 'hard' level.

You'll have a one to two minute recovery period between each high-intensity interval to allow your heart rate to drop, collect your breath, and prepare for the next session. You want to push yourself outside your comfort zone, but not to the point of exhaustion.

To challenge your body, try to vary the angle of your Elliptical trainer.

Gradually increase the angle of incline and the resistance to build endurance in your lower body, or decrease it, and use the handles for a fun upper-body workout.

Benefits of Intense Internal Elliptical Workout

1) Increases your stamina and cardio ability

Helps in increasing stamina (Image via Pexels / Jonathan Borba)

Cardio exercises are an important part of a balanced workout. During cardio exercise, your heart and lungs work extra hard to supply more blood and oxygen to your muscles. An excellent cardio exercise is the elliptical machine, which can strengthen your heart and lungs while also strengthening your muscles. That results in better endurance and stamina.

To get the most out of an aerobic workout, you could try the elliptical machine, which can help to strengthen your heart and lungs as well as your muscles.

2) It burns a lot of calories

High-intensity elliptical helps burn calories. (Image via Pexels / Karl Solano)

If you want to burn a lot of calories in a short length of time, use the elliptical. Elliptical machines are aerobic equipment that can be used to burn 270–400 calories in 30 minutes, depending on a person's weight. One can lose weight by burning more calories than one eats. Raising the intensity of your workouts can increase your calorie burn.

3) Works great for upper and lower body

A great upper and lower body workout (Image via Pexels / Anna Shvets)

One of the few cardio equipment that can engage both your upper and lower body is an elliptical machine with handles.

The key to getting the most out of it is to equally distribute your weight and resistance. In other words, pump your arms at the same rate as your legs. When it's used correctly, the elliptical can target your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, chest, back, biceps, triceps and core muscles.

4) Reduces body fat

High-intensity workout reduces body fat. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Because the calorie burn associated with an elliptical is higher than that of other cardio equipment, such as the stationary cycle, it can help you shed body fat faster. This is particularly true if you concentrate on interval training.

Focus on the intensity and duration of your workouts to maximise fat burning.

5) Enhances your balance

Helps in maintaining balance (Image via Pexels / Dominika Reoseclay)

Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking or jogging, can improve your coordination and balance as well as strengthen your bones. You can target your core muscles and improve your balance by standing up straight and letting go of the elliptical handles.

Simply tune the resistance and incline to manageable levels, so that you can safely use the elliptical machine without using the handles.

6) Specific leg muscles are targeted

Targets specific leg muscles. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

On an elliptical, you may adjust the resistance and incline of the foot pedals. You can target many muscles in your lower body, including your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and calves, by doing so.

Increase the incline to feel more of the backside of your lower body. Lowering the foot pedals may cause your quadriceps to work harder.

7) It's simple to use

It's fairly easy to use. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the benefits of an elliptical is that learning how to operate it takes little time. Although the learning curve for this machine is rather low, if you haven't used one before, you may want to get advice from a personal trainer.

Bottomline

In summary, the elliptical machine is one of the best cardio machines available for people of all interests and fitness levels.

Whether you’re an avid runner who wants to tone your legs and upper body without impact, a casual gym goer looking to get in that daily workout without much exertion, or someone with joint issues who wants something that won’t aggravate your problems, the elliptical machine is a great choice.

