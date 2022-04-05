What is the intense workout that real housewives star Teresa Giudice follows?

Teresa Giudice is popular not just for her starring role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but also for her stunning athletic body. The star is an inspiration to women around the world since her participation in the 2018 NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Competition, where she came third.

To recap, Teresa had been hitting the gym right from her youth. However, during her 11-month prison sentence for tax fraud in 2015, she amped up the intensity and started training harder - starting with yoga in the mornings and then training thrice a day. She claimed it was something she had always wanted to do for herself.

This real housewife really makes use of her time, hitting the gym despite being packed with work and mom responsibilities (she has four daughters! And still looks that good?).

Teresa Giudice’s training regimen

Her training regimen is no walk in the park. Teresa Giudice’s training programme involves 45 minutes of weight training a day, along with 45 minutes of cardio twice a day. She sticks to the weights and resistance machines for weight training, and swears by the treadmill and elliptical. There’s a good amount of yoga in her routine, too.

So this seems pretty well rounded. Weight training to tone her muscles, cardio to burn fat and keep her stamina at its peak, and yoga to make sure she’s still flexible after all that intense work. No wonder she’s in such great shape!

Her Instagram stories are filled with content about her killing it at the gym, often shouting out to her trainer, Patrice Vignola. She’s in there 4-5 times a week.

In an interview with Bravo that came out in November 2018, Teresa Giudice walked us through a full-body routine while prepping for her bikini body contest. She describes these exercises as some of her favourites.

Here’s what the routine consists of:

• Cable tricep pushdowns (30 lbs)

• Seated cable rows (40 lbs)

• Seated leg curls (not specified)

• Machine leg presses (70 lbs)

Now four exercises look fairly simple, but for a competition like that, you really gotta go all out. Although she doesn’t specify the reps, our guess is anywhere between 15-25. That’s what these events call for.

You can watch the video here:

Of course, exercise isn’t the only road to achieving a body like hers. Diet plays a major role in her lifestyle. And by that we don’t mean calorie cutting or short-term diets. She developed healthier eating habits while in prison - starting her day with oatmeal and lots of chicken salad throughout the day. This helped her maintain her eating habits after her release.

She began bodybuilding as a way to keep her mind off her husband, Joe Giudice, who was serving a 41-month sentence. Once she began, her calorie intake soared. She now enjoys lots of vegetables, drilled chicken, turkey, cod, flounder, and a whole lot of egg whites. Yep, can’t shy away from calories when you gotta pack that muscle!

Just like Teresa Giudice, everyone has the capability to transform themselves. We don’t mean everyone has to compete in a bodybuilding event; we just mean you have to trust the process, work out regularly, eat your macros, and keep going. It really pays off. Ask Teresa!

Edited by Diptanil Roy

