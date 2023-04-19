What is the Benadryl challenge? TikTok trend takes boy's life after overdose

A 13-year-old in Columbus, Ohio died after taking at least a dozen Benadryl pills as part of the TikTok 'Benadryl Challenge'. Friends of Jacob Stevens filmed him as he attempted the challenge — which involves taking enough pills to induce hallucinations — when he began to have seizures. He was then hospitalized.

*Trigger Warning: This blog post contains news of a death. Please be aware that the content may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

What is the Benadryl challenge?

The Benadryl challenge involves taking a large amount of Benadryl, usually in the form of the medication's liquid or pill form, with the aim of experiencing a hallucinogenic high. This trend gained popularity on social media, particularly on TikTok, as users would film themselves during the challenge and share their experiences with their followers.

this tiktok trend involved ingesting large amount of benadryl tablets. (Image via unsplash / freestocks)

The trend has largely been popularized by teenagers uploading their attempts on the video app TikTok, reports the New York Post.

However, taking an excessive amount of Benadryl can have serious consequences. The medication can cause seizures, hallucinations, and heart problems, which can be life-threatening.

Tragic consequences of the Benadryl challenge

The Benadryl challenge has already led to several cases of overdose and death, including the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy from Ohio.

Jacob Stevens of Greenfield, Ohio, decided to participate in the challenge earlier this month and was hospitalized, where he became brain-dead before his parents took him off life support.

His father, Justin Stevens, said on social media that his son had taken 14 Benadryl tablets, more than four times the recommended dose.

Due to social media influence, 13-year old boy decided to take up this challenge. (Image via unsplash/solen feyissa)

Jacob Stevens' grandmother, Dianna Stevens, told Fox News Digital that she tried to get him to stay off TikTok.

"We didn't want him on TikTok," she said. "There's things on there that are good, but there's also things on there that are bad."

After spending six days in the hospital with no brain activity, Jacob's family decided to take him off life support.

Justin Stevens shared a GoFundMe page for his son's funeral expenses, writing that the boy's family had decided to end life support after doctors told them that "there is no brain activity" in their son.

Why TikTok's benadryl hallucination challenge is dangerous?

The TikTok "Benadryl Challenge" is dangerous because it encourages viewers to take excessive doses of the antihistamine to induce symptoms of hallucinations, which can lead to serious health problems and even death.

Some of these trends can be life-threatening. (image via unsplash / freestocks)

According to Healthline, excessive doses of Benadryl can cause confusion, rapid heartbeat, seizures, and even coma. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that taking higher than recommended doses of Benadryl can also cause serious problems, including heart arrhythmia, seizures, and even death.

Social media can be a powerful tool for sharing information and connecting with others. From TikTok's latest health craze to mouth taping, new trends seem to be happening all the time. However, it can also be a breeding ground for dangerous trends, such as the Benadryl challenge.

To prevent the spread of dangerous social media trends, it's important for parents, teachers, and other adults to talk to young people about the risks associated with these challenges. This includes discussing the potential health consequences and emphasizing the importance of seeking medical attention if they or someone they know experiences any adverse effects.

