What Is Bhujapidasana? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Bhujapidasana, also known as the arm-pressure or shoulder-pressing pose, is a yoga posture that belongs to the intermediate or advanced level. The name of the pose comes from three words: Bhuja means arm/shoulder; Pida means pressure, while Asana means exercise.

Practicing Bhujapidasana can help build strength in your arms, shoulders, wrists, hands and core. Additionally, it promotes flexibility in your hip joints and improves balance.

Bhujapidasana is one of the fundamental yoga postures you should incorporate into your routine or practice on your own once your muscles are warmed. Before moving on to the more challenging Tittibhasana or Firefly Pose, Bhujapidasana is frequently demonstrated first.

How to Perform Bhujapidasana with Correct Form?

Here are the step-by-step instructions for performing Bhujapidasana yoga correctly:

Get into a low squat position to begin the asana.

Keep your feet somewhat farther apart than shoulder width and your knees broad.

Fold forward till your body is positioned between your thighs.

Lean forward while keeping your weight on your forearms and your hands below your feet.

Put your hands outside your feet on the ground, and tuck your shoulders between your thighs.

Make sure the heels of your hands and feet are straight in line with each other. Once in this posture, contract your upper arm muscles; press your upper thighs on your arms with the aid of your shoulders, and bring your knees closer to your shoulders.

You'll notice that your upper back begins to round this point.

Lift your feet off the ground; shift your weight into your hands; lean back, and cross your legs at the ankles.

If you need a short break, say 30 seconds or less, you should stop.

Return to the starting position for the exercise by bending your elbows and letting your feet fall to the ground.

Tips and Techniques for Bhujapidasana Yoga Pose

Here are some of tips and techniques to follow:

Start with a straightforward arm balance. The bhujapidasana pose is difficult. Many people will need to begin in a more basic position before they progress to this shift.

The Crow pose, also known as the Bakasana, can help you gain strength and flexibility. Try the side crow posture or the Parsva Bakasana as well.

When starting this pose, if your hands won't flatten, consider putting yoga blocks under them.

You can take out the blocks, and lay your hands flat on the ground as your hands and wrists grow stronger and more flexible.

Once you have mastered the Bhujapidasana, you can move on to more difficult positions that need a comparable level of strength and flexibility.

The natural next action after executing this arm pressure stance is one specific action.

You use the skills you developed in Bhujapidasana while doing the Tittibhasana, also known as the firefly pose, by straightening your legs in front of you.

This is an advanced technique, so make sure your upper body strength is sufficient, and your hips and hamstrings are flexible.

Benefits of Bhujapidasana Pose

Some of the benefits of this pose are as follows:

1) Your strength and balance are put to the test in the Bhujapidasana pose. This is the first of a sequence of poses where you must use your arms and hands to support your entire body. When done properly, you can strengthen your upper back, shoulders, chest, wrists and arms.

2) Additionally, it strengthens the core and expands the hips and pelvis. Your hip flexors and hamstrings must be flexible for you to function safely. You'll be able to hold the pose for a longer period when your flexibility improves.

3) By holding the Bhujapidasana for extended periods and engaging in deep breathing exercises, you'll reap the maximum advantage from the pose. That'll enable you to concentrate on balance and stability while enhancing your upper body, hand strength and endurance. You can gradually lengthen your time spent in this stance by taking deep, calm breaths.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

It's important to be cautious when performing poses like the Bhujapidasana to avoid injuries. Some common mistakes to avoid are:

1) Not Warming Up

Your hips and hamstrings need to be very flexible for you to perform the Bhujapidasana stance. Your body must be warmed to perform this technique safely.

2) Lack of flexibility or strength

Do not force your body into this posture if you are unfamiliar with it, or if you have restrictions in your elbows, shoulders or wrists. To get to an arm or shoulder pressing pose, you might need to perform a few warm-up poses. To execute this manoeuvre properly, you must develop core and upper body strength, and flexibility.

3) Moving Too Quickly

Like many other yoga poses, the Bhujapidasana demands persistence, time and practice. Do not force oneself into this pose unless you're an intermediate to advanced level yogi. Spend some time doing simpler positions that improve your flexibility and strength. When you're ready, proceed cautiously through each step of this exercise.

Takeaway

People of most fitness levels can safely perform the Bhujapidasana. However, if you feel discomfort or pain while performing the pose, back off, and try to strengthen your wrists before attempting it again.

