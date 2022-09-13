What Is Drew Barrymore's Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has acted in several big-budget movies. In addition to her acting profession, the Charlie's Angels actress is an avid fitness fan as well.

Barrymore's passion for exercise has kept her in shape throughout her career and served as a wonderful means of reducing stress. According to Barrymore, she tries to exercise at least four times per week.

The night before is the first step in Drew Barrymore's ideal morning. The 47-year-old mother-of-two claims that she sits down to compose a gratitude list as she gets ready for bed each night. This habit, she claims, helps her "see things differently" by the time she wakes up the following morning.

Drew Barrymore’s Diet Routine

Over the years, Barrymore's diet has evolved. She revealed in 2021 that it is difficult for her to maintain her desired weight. The actress claimed that a combination of her age and personal issues made her gain weight gradually, but she shed around 25 pounds by combining a healthy diet with exercise.

Barrymore spent years following an exclusively vegan diet. Now, The Drew Barrymore Show star follows Kimberly Snyder's (a vegetarian/vegan) guidelines while adding protein from fowl and fish. Drew Barrymore lowered her weekly wine intake to three glasses and substituted a lot of vegetables, fruit, and complex carbohydrates for the simple, or "white," carbs in her diet.

Here are some diet tips from Drew’s everyday life:

In order to stimulate her digestion, Barrymore typically starts each day with a large glass of lemon water.

Barrymore referred to herself as a "vegetarian living on carbs," so she was aware that she needed to restore the 'veg' in vegetarianism.

Cooking is something Barrymore enjoys, and she frequently shares Instagram photos of her culinary exploits. Giada De Laurentiis and Sakara Life are both favorites of hers.

Barrymore enjoys having a snack of fruit and nuts if she needs a little something to keep her going in between meals.

Although it wouldn't work for everyone, Barrymore claimed that getting her tongue pierced made it very difficult to eat and assisted in her weight loss.

Drew Barrymore's Workout Routine

Drew attributes her improved physical well-being to her trainer, Marnie Alton. For fifteen years, the two had been working out together. Alton keeps Drew focused by increasing the rigor of their workouts. The latter has posted numerous sweaty selfies as proof of her strenuous workout routine.

The M/Body Method, a 60-minute exercise class that blends yoga, dance, and barre, was created by Alton. She does a lot of plié squats during her exercises with Drew, as well as a lot of pulsing and sweating.

According to Alton, Drew's workouts with her often involve very few props and are primarily bodyweight movements. If equipment is used, it can be a light hand weight to engage the back and arms more quickly or sliders to promote longer extensions and wider ranges of motion.

The duo concentrates on crunches because Drew enjoys doing them in all their varieties.

Drew and Alton work on their core strengths in a variety of ways aside from crunches. Drew says that Alton makes her perform "deep pliés."

Wrapping Up

Exercises in Drew Barrymore's regimen include jogging, dancing, swimming, Pilates, yoga, and more. She runs five miles three times a week since she enjoys it so much. She likes Pilates a bit more than other workouts.

