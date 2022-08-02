What Is Elizabeth Olsen’s Diet and Fitness Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Multi-talented actress Elizabeth Olsen is a fan favourite for her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch from 'Wandavision' & in a number of Marvel movies, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and others.

While she might not love the costume design she has to wear for the role, she does put in a lot of work to get into shape.

If you want to look like a superhero, you have to train and eat like one. How does Elizabeth Olsen stay in shape? Here's the scoop on her workout routine and diet plan.

Elizabeth Olsen's Workout Routine

Actress Elizabeth Olsen turned to yoga after suffering from panic attacks in college. She said that, after a hard workout, she couldn't sit at a table by herself in a restaurant.

However, Olsen also knows that yoga alone won't get you into crime-fighting shape. To prepare for her role in Captain America: Civil War, she trained in Muay Thai.

Elizabeth Olsen has been keeping up a rigorous fitness routine while also filming the latest Marvel movie and while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her fiance, Robbie Arnett, moved their home gym to a larger room so she could break a sweat by running, doing yoga and dancing. Olsen has admitted that staying in superhero shape can be exhausting.

Elizabeth Olsen's Diet Routine

It's often said that actors have to go on a diet to star in a superhero film, but Olsen says that she didn't diet while filming The Avengers. She says that she diets every day and not just while filming. She enjoys a protein shake with fruit, almond butter and ice as a typical meal.

Olsen doesn't identify herself as a pescatarian, but that's how she eats. She has a piece of salmon 1-2 times a day, and the rest of her calories comes from things like vegetables, fruit, nut butter and honey.

At the end of the day, she has some fruit and a spoonful of honey or blackstrap molasses to up her endurance by bolstering iron. She also focuses on high-iron vegetables like kale, broccoli and spinach.

Going into the gym on an empty stomach, Olsen would eat a teaspoon of almond butter before his morning workouts. The rest of her meals for the day would be made up of fruits, vegetables, protein shakes and hard-boiled eggs. She also avoided gluten, dairy and yeast.

Olsen enjoys a splash of club soda with her amaro and lemon juice, a combination that’s both light and refreshing. She also prefers some olives, Pecorino cheese and corn nuts.

Takeaway

In addition to working out regularly, Olsen maintains a healthy diet and lifestyle by taking care of herself. She doesn't overthink her diet, knowing that she's somebody who's best with routine.

Overall, Elizabeth Olsen's secret to staying in shape is about balance. If she sticks to a healthy diet and stays active, her body is more than willing to give her a good performance. Eventually, that comes down to discipline, and like anything else, good exercise is only worth it if you do it consistently.

If you're trying to emulate Olsen's workout routine, try mixing up your workouts, but maintain balance in other aspects of your life too.

LIVE POLL Q. Favourite Female Marvel Character: Wanda or Natasha? Wanda! Natasha 0 votes so far