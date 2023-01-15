EMDR therapy, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, is a form of psychotherapy that helps individuals process and heal from traumatic memories, beliefs, and emotions. It was developed by a clinical psychologist named Francine Shapiro in the late 1980s and has since been widely recognized as an effective treatment for a variety of mental health conditions.

EMDR therapy is a structure in which the patient is encouraged to momentarily focus on trauma memory while offering consistent bilateral arousal (typically eye movements). It is affiliated with a decrease in clarity and emotion affiliated with trauma memories.

What exactly is EMDR therapy?

The theory behind EMDR therapy is that when a traumatic event occurs, the memory of that event becomes "stuck" in the brain and is not processed in the same way as other memories.

This can lead to a variety of negative symptoms, such as flashbacks, nightmares, avoidance behaviors, and emotional distress. EMDR therapy aims to help the brain process and integrate these traumatic memories, which can lead to a reduction in symptoms and an overall improvement in mental health.

This method entails moving your eyes in a specific pattern while processing traumatic memories. The goal of EMDR is to assist you in healing from trauma or other disturbing life experiences. EMDR is a newer therapy method when compared to others.

How effective is EMDR therapy?

You may be skeptical of the idea that trying to make eye movements while recalling a traumatic event can help alleviate painful memories. (Photo by Valerie Titova on Unsplash)

EMDR has been found to be effective in treating a variety of mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and phobias. It has also been used to help individuals cope with a variety of other traumatic experiences, such as sexual abuse, car accidents, and natural disasters.

While experts aren't entirely sure how the approach works, some believe it's because recounting stress and trauma can feel less emotionally saddening when you're not paying full attention to them.

In other words, the bilateral stimulation (BLS) used in EMDR therapy provides you with something to focus on as individuals access painful memories and unwanted thoughts. This reduces the intensity of your recollection, allowing you to process it without experiencing an overwhelming psychological reaction.

How does EMDR work?

During an EMDR session, the therapist will guide the client through a series of eye movements or other forms of bilateral stimulation, such as tapping or audio tones. These bilateral stimuli are thought to help the brain process and integrate traumatic memories by activating both the right and left hemispheres of the brain.

The client will also be asked to focus on a specific traumatic memory, while the therapist guides them through eye movements or other stimuli. This process is repeated several times, with the goal of helping the brain process and integrate the traumatic memory.

It is important to note that EMDR is not a "quick fix" (Photo by Jake Noren/Unsplash)

A word from Sportskeeda

It is important to note that EMDR is not a "quick fix" and typically requires multiple sessions. It is also important to work with a qualified and trained EMDR therapist who can help ensure that the therapy is done in a safe and effective way.

Overall, EMDR therapy is a powerful tool that can help individuals heal from traumatic experiences and improve their mental health. Its effectiveness is supported by decades of research and it has been widely recognized as an effective treatment for a variety of mental health conditions.

If you or someone you know is struggling with the aftermath of a traumatic event, EMDR therapy may be an effective treatment option to consider.

