What Is Human Papillomavirus Infection That Caused Cancer Due to Manicure in This US Woman?

Love manicures? Well, be careful as a simple cut on the nail can lead to human papillomavirus infection (HPV). Don’t believe us? Wait until you hear about Grace Garcia’s unfortunate story.

Grace Garcia, a US-based woman, went for a simple manicure session in a new nail salon. The technician went a bit harsh with a cuticle that led to a blister in Garcia’s nail. The cut never healed properly, and later Garcia learned that she had developed a non-melanoma form of skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, caused by human papillomavirus infection.

According to experts, the nail technician probably used the manicure tool on a previous person, which led to HPV - an infection that can be passed on between people through skin contact.

What is human papillomavirus infection?

Human papillomavirus is basically a viral infection that can occur through skin-to-skin contact. While there are more than 100 varieties of HPV, it is estimated that 40 are passed through sexual contact, thereby affecting your mouth, genitals, and throat.

It is important to note that a person with HPV can pass the disease to anyone, even when there are no signs or symptoms. Also, note that symptoms can develop years after having sex with someone who’s HPV positive.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, human papillomavirus infection is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections among people.

Human papillomavirus infection symptoms

Oftentimes, HPV doesn’t cause any health problems or visible symptoms and the infection clears on its own in a few years. However, infections with a high risk of HPV may last longer and cause certain changes in the cells of the penis and cervix leading to cancer.

The only visible symptoms are the formation of warts, which includes common warts, genital warts, flat warts, and plantar warts. However, the kind of wart you get depends on what kind of HPV infection you have.

Warts are highly contagious and a person can get them by coming in contact with someone else’s wart or even by touching the same objects.

Warts are contagious. (Photo via Instagram/soletherapysydney)

Is HPV curable?

Well, there are no human papillomavirus infection treatments as most cases of HPV go away on their own. But your doctor might call you for repeated sessions to see if the infection persists.

Warts, on the other hand, can be treated with medications or ointments, including imiquimod, salicylic acid, or podofilox. If these don’t work, your doctor will then go for other wart-removing treatments such as laser surgery, cryotherapy, or electrocautery.

Factors that increase the risk of getting human papillomavirus infection

Certain factors increase the chances of contracting HPV. This includes:

damaged or bruised skin

direct contact with someone’s wart

age

different sexual partners

weak immune system

Weak immune system increases the chance of HPV. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Precautions and safety

While you can’t ward off HPV infections completely as there are no signs or symptoms, you can reduce your chances of getting the infection.

The best way to prevent human papillomavirus infection is to get vaccinated. The HPV vaccine is effective and safe and can protect against cancers caused by HPV. For women aged 21 to 65 years old, getting screened for cervical cancer is important as it can determine infections and the risk of cancer.

If you are sexually active, practice safe sex and use condoms all the time.

