What Is Imprinting in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Imprinting in Pilates can be considered the most basic movement in Pilates. It doesn’t require any equipment or any advanced movements.

All you need for this exercise is a soothing environment along with a mat, as the entire movement is done while you’re on your back.

Correct Form of Doing Imprinting in Pilates

All you need to do is lie on a mat with your arms by your side, feet on the floor and knees bent. Ideally, your spine should be in a neutral position without any form of curving or flexing.

You need to relax your shoulders and let them touch the mat. Relax your jaw, throat, rib cage and core muscles as well.

Next, relax your spine, hips and legs. The only part of your legs that shouldn’t touch the mat are your knees. Now, the challenge is to visualise the imprint of your body on the floor by focusing your mind on it.

You need to inhale and exhale as you focus on slowly imprinting your body on the mat. Repeat this process for at least five breaths.

Tips to Do Imprinting in Pilates Better

This isn’t an exercise but more of a Pilates movement. You don’t need to focus on how much energy you’re using during this exercise, but your focus should be on calming your mind.

To ensure you’re doing the movement properly, your entire back should be against the floor. Take deep breaths, and when you exhale, you should be able to enable your spine to melt into the floor or mat.

Benefits of Doing Imprinting in Pilates

When you do this movement, you’re allowing your spine to lengthen and relax. That enables your body to stabilise, which is useful during exercises where you need to lift both feet off the ground.

Additionally, this movement can be used to release stress and allow positive energy to flow through your body.

Moreover, this is a movement where you don’t need to engage your core muscles. The idea is to keep your muscles and body as relaxed as possible.

Common Mistakes to Avoid during Imprinting in Pilates

If you’re doing imprinting, you don't have to worry about your energy levels. Even if the movements are limited, there are some common mistakes you must be aware of:

Back not against mat

When you're imprinting, your back needs to be against the mat. However, the natural curve of your spine may prevent you from doing so. So you have to continuously practice the movement to achieve a flat back against the mat.

Stiffening your spine

While the idea is to have your back against the mat, you cannot stiffen your spine to do so. Your spine needs to be relaxed to allow your body to lay on the mat without any hassle. Avoid pressing your spine firmly on the mat.

Finally, do not crane or strain your neck during this movement. You want to make sure your entire spine and all the vertebrae are relaxed.

