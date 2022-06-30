What Is Jason Statham's Workout, Diet, And Routine That Helps Him Stay In Shape?

Jason Statham is one of the most well-known male actors in Hollywood. He's known for his roles in 'The Transporter' and 'The Expendables' franchise. What's not as widely known about Statham is how he stays in shape, and it's a lot more than just hitting the gym.

Statham has been working out since he was 13, when he first joined a local boxing club. This training regimen helped him get into shape for his role as Frank Martin in 'The Transporter' series and other action movies like Crank: High Voltage (2006) and Spy (2015).

His workouts include weight training, martial arts, sprinting, swimming and kickboxing - which he says keeps him healthy while getting ready to film new projects.

How Did Jason Statham Get In Shape?

Jason Statham's workout routine is a combination of resistance training, cardio and stretching. His workout is geared towards building lean muscle, which helps his physique look more chiselled and defined.

Statham's weightlifting routine consists of four main lifts: deadlifts, squats, bench press and military press. These are considered the best compound movements, as they work multiple muscles at once, helping build muscle faster than isolation exercises that only target one muscle group at a time.

He also does plenty of cardio to keep him in good shape for his action-packed roles on screen (and keep him healthy).

In addition to running sprints or jogging around the block with his wife Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on their morning walk/jog sessions together - he likes some MMA training mixed in with his workouts too (Statham has trained in boxing since he was 13). He once said:

"I like working out with guys who are stronger than me."

Jason Statham's Diet Plan

For someone like Jason Statham, staying lean around the year is of utmost importance. So he prioritises reducing his body fat percentage as much as he can, while also trying to put on as much lean muscle simultaneously.

Statham’s diet is just as important as his workout routine to help him stay in shape, as he has to consume a lot of protein, carbs and fat to build muscle mass.

His diet consists of:

Lean meat (chicken breast, turkey breast) with veggies or whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, etc.

Protein shakes or smoothies made from whey protein powder mixed with water or milk

He recommends that you drink at least one gallon (four liters) of water every day. Drinking eight glasses per day can help increase muscle mass by flushing out toxins from the body. He also says that eating healthy foods will help keep your energy levels up throughout the day so you can maximise your workouts.

Jason Statham's Workout Routine

Jason Statham's workout routine is a mixture of bodyweight exercises, cardio and weights. The actor has been known to do workouts that last up to two hours each day. His weight training routine is quite simple.

He does a lot of compound lifts and bodyweight exercises, which target multiple muscles at once. That helps him stay in shape and gives him a great-looking physique. He does the following:

Squats - This exercise works the quadriceps and glutes. It also strengthens the core muscles, making it an excellent all-around workout that's good for overall body strength.

- This exercise works the quadriceps and glutes. It also strengthens the core muscles, making it an excellent all-around workout that's good for overall body strength. Deadlifts - This exercise targets th lower back, hamstrings and glutes while strengthening the core muscles at the same time too. Lifting heavy weights can help increase testosterone levels as well as improve muscle growth over time by increasing protein synthesis rates in the body, leading to bigger muscles.

Jason Statham is known for his intense workouts, but he doesn't have to work nearly as hard as you might think. In fact, Statham only trains for 30 minutes to an hour. That's because he does high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

HIIT involves doing an activity at a very fast pace—so fast that you can't hold a conversation while doing it—for short intervals followed by long periods of rest.

For example: jog at whatever speed you can manage for 90 seconds, then slow down to a brisk walk or stop completely; repeat the process five times before taking a break of at least two minutes. That gives your heart rate time to recover so that you don't end up fatigued after just one round of this type of exercise.

However, if your body is used to aerobic activities, such as running or cycling, increase your rest time till it feels comfortable again.

Takeaway

Jason Statham is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. He has been in countless action movies and has made a career out of playing tough guys who have to fight their way out of dangerous situations.

As you can imagine, he's not just any actor; he has a lot of experience with working out and staying in shape. He knows that there are no shortcuts to success when it comes to achieving your goals, whether they're related to fitness or others.

Jason Statham subscribes to the hard work ethic as well—and it shows because he looks great for someone who has been acting for over 20 years now.

