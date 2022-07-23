What Is Jay Cutler's Arm Workout For Strong And Muscular Arms?

Jay Cutler, one of the most famous bodybuilders in history, has a very specific arm workout routine that he follows with great success.

In fact, this workout was designed by Jay Cutler himself. If you want to see your biceps and triceps grow like crazy, you need to follow his workout programme closely.

Jay Cutler's Arm Routine

Overhead Tricep Extension

This exercise is performed with a barbell, dumbbells or a cable machine. Here's how it's done:

Sit on the edge of a bench, and hold an EZ-curl bar with your hands just outside shoulder width apart, palms facing inwards towards each other and elbows pointing straight down while keeping them against your sides (no swinging).

Raise the bar upward till it reaches chest level by bending at the elbows.

Keep a slight flexion in the wrists throughout this movement to prevent injury to them during execution (note: do not lock out your arms).

Lower under control to starting position.

Repeat for specified reps or time period as indicated by trainer/instructor.

Barbell Drag Curl

Barbell drag curls can be performed in the gym or at home. To do this exercise, you need a barbell with plates on each end and a curl bar.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart, and bring the weight down so that it rests behind your knees. Slowly pull the weight up using only your biceps till your arms are fully extended (about 90 degrees). Lower the weight back down again for one rep. Make sure to maintain tension at all times during this movement so that you don’t sacrifice form or create momentum by swinging your body around.

The best way to achieve Jay Cutler’s level of muscularity is by following his workout regimen consistently over time. However, there are still some tweaks he recommends making along the way:

Eat plenty of protein prior to every training session - six ounces is recommended - to help boost muscle growth, and repair any microtears inside them caused by resistance training.

Dips Machine

The dip is one of the best exercises for building your arms and upper body. To do this exercise, get on the dip machine, and put your hands on top of it with palms facing down.

Your feet should be placed on the floor or slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, depending on your level of comfort. Slowly lower yourself till your elbows are bent at 90 degrees. Push yourself back up till your arms are straightened again.

Now, let's take a look at how many times per week Cutler performs this exercise, how many sets he does per session and how many reps he completes with each set:

For beginners - once per week; 3 sets x 20 reps

For intermediate - twice per week; 4-5 sets x 15-20 reps

For advanced - three times per week; 6-7 sets x 10-15 reps.

Barbell Preacher Curl

Here's how it's done:

Grab a barbell, and rest your upper arms on a preacher bench.

Keep your elbows tucked in close to your sides, and keep your back straight.

Keep the weight of your torso off the bench by engaging your core muscles throughout the exercise.

Bend your elbows to curl the weight up till it almost touches your knees (or chest if you’re using lighter weights).

Slowly return to the starting position without fully extending them at first.

Squeeze at the top of each rep before lowering again in a controlled manner. That ensures you get strong contractions from this muscle group.

Reverse Barbell Curl

Reverse barbell curls are a very intense exercise, so you should use a lighter weight than normal. They not only hit your biceps but also your forearms. That allows you to pack on a ton of muscle all over your arms, helping you build well-rounded arms like Jay Cutler's.

Row Press Down

For this exercise, you'll need a barbell and weights. Here's how it's done:

Grip the barbell with an overhand grip that's slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower the weight down to your chest by bending your elbows while keeping them close to your body. Push back up till your arms are fully extended above you, and repeat for the desired number of reps.

This exercise targets your biceps as well as triceps (the back of your arm), making it an excellent choice for building up all three heads of the muscles at once.

Cable Rope Curl

The Cable rope curl is a great exercise for building forearm strength and size. You can perform this exercise with a straight or bent arm, using either a rope or handle.

You can use a wide grip, which'll put more emphasis on your brachioradialis muscles (the muscles at the front of your upper arms). A narrow grip will work more on your biceps brachii muscles (the largest muscle in your biceps), giving you well-sculpted arms like Jay Cutler's.

Takeaway

Jay Cutler's arm workout is a simple and effective way to get your arms into shape. His arm workout is a good place to start when you're looking for an arm routine that won't take up too much time but will still give you results.

It's also a good way to get started if you're new to lifting weights, or if you've had an injury and want to avoid doing anything that could aggravate it.

Jay Cutler’s arm workout is a great example of how you can build strong and muscular arms. The key is to use heavy weights and focus on proper form so that you don’t injure yourself while doing these exercises.

