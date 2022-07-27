What Is Jessica Alba's Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Jessica Alba is a fantastic actress, a businesswoman, and a mother of three kids. In addition to being a shining star on screen, she is renowned for walking red carpets and even shopping around LA with her family while always looking polished.

There is no denying that Jessica Alba leads a hectic life. Despite having a hectic schedule, she finds time to exercise frequently, prepare healthy meals for her family, and take care of herself.

Maintaining her energy levels throughout her packed schedule, Alba prioritizes a regular exercise regimen and a nutrient-rich diet.

She relies on Pilates, HIIT exercises, plant-based diets, and enough rest to stay strong and healthy. Here is a sneak peek at Jessica Alba's diet and exercise regimen as she has shared.

Jessica Alba Exercise Routine

Jessica enjoys staying active and in shape. She tries to exercise four times a week and feels triumphant when she does it. She goes on walks with her friends and loved ones and is pretty active throughout the week with her children.

Jessica Alba likes exercising with friends when she can and taking group sessions. She believes that working out with others is more enjoyable and inspiring!

She enjoys changing her cardio exercises. She performs various versions of HIIT and steady-state cardio. She occasionally works out by taking a long walk or trek, but most of the time, she goes to the gym.

Resistance bands are another exercise accessory that she enjoys using. Resistance bands are a fantastic substitute for weights when you want to increase the difficulty of an exercise.

Jessica Alba also practices hot yoga, and she occasionally combines it with light exercise. Her yoga sessions can sometimes look like lessons for bodybuilding. She attributes regular yoga practice to the fine shape of her body. Power flow yoga is one of her favorite styles of yoga.

Her workout routine looks like this:

Warm-up

Dumbbell Bench Press - 20 reps

Dumbbell Incline Bench Press - 20 reps

Dumbbell Flys - 20 reps

V-Ups - 20 reps

Bicycle Crunches - 20 reps

Twisting Plank - 20 reps

Sprint 30 seconds/Jog 30 seconds

Walking Lunge with Dumbbell Bicep Curl - 20 reps

Twisting Plank - 20 reps

Triceps Kickbacks - 20 reps

Full body stretch for cooling down

Jessica Alba's Diet

Jessica Alba places a lot of emphasis on eating a healthy, balanced diet. She likes flavorful meals and can smother everything with hot sauces! Sriracha, Cholula, and other varieties of habanero sauces are her favorites.

Kelly LeVeque, a holistic nutritionist, wellness specialist, and celebrity health coach, has been Alba's mentor for almost four years. Jessica initially contacted LeVeque because she wanted to make dietary changes to increase her energy and lower inflammation.

Alba mentioned that she frequently skipped breakfast before they started working together, leaving her ravenous by lunch. To start her day off right, LeVeque gave her a new morning routine that included a blood sugar-balancing, fiber-rich "Fab Four Smoothie."

Breakfast

Jessica typically has a smoothie for breakfast each morning. She likes to include protein, healthy fats, and greens in her smoothie. Her go-to smoothies consist of:

protein powder

avocado

chia seeds

nut milk

Jessica occasionally treats her family to pancakes. She likes to use a gluten-free pancake mix and likes to add eggs, olive oil, and almond milk to the batter to thin it down. The pancakes resemble crepes as a result. Sounds tasty!

Lunch

LeVeque says that the foundation of Alba's main meal of the day is made up of four nutritious components: protein, fat, fiber, and greens. She frequently eats homemade salad dressing or chicken quesadillas with a lot of hot sauce.

LeVeque claims that Alba used to eat excessive amounts of processed soy, such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh, and soy sauce. She therefore dramatically reduced that component as one of the first modifications.

Her lunch includes:

Homemade condiments such as hummus and mustard

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Celery

Apples

Bell peppers

Figs

Deli meats such as bresaola and salami

A range of cheeses, including mozzarella and sharp cheddar

Jellies and jams

Dinner

When she can, Jessica Alba enjoys having a salad for dinner every night. She claims that it tastes better when she makes her own salad dressing. She consumes a lot of kale, which she always prepares by tossing in the dressing before eating. It lessens the leaf's bitterness somewhat.

Wrapping Up

Jessica is aware of her comfort zone in food and fitness. She prioritizes making sure she is eating for herself and her family and is aware of the meals that provide her energy throughout the day.

Jessica Alba thinks that maintaining excellent health requires drinking plenty of water, getting adequate sleep, and eating a balanced diet. She credits the advantages of this lifestyle to bright skin, increased energy, and better emotional well-being.

