What is Ketogenic Diet? Ultimate Guide to Best Keto Diet Plan for Beginners

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 238 // 30 Jul 2018, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

High-fat, low-carbohydrate diet

The ketogenic diet is high fat, low carbohydrate and medium protein diet, which is largely responsible for ketosis. In this diet, it forces the body to use fat instead of carbohydrates for energy with the main source of energy being ketones. It replaces the glucose found in carbohydrates.

Get all the latest Diet Tips only at Sportskeeda.

A classic keto diet should contain 4:1 ratio of fat by weight to the combined weight of proteins and carbohydrates. While including fat, ensure that you incorporate foods that are rich sources of unsaturated fatty acids over saturated fatty acids. In addition, have lean protein and reduce the intake of carbohydrate-rich foods, ensuring that the amount of carbohydrates you take is less than the recommended value. For an average healthy person, the total carbohydrates should not cross 45 grams.

A ketogenic diet offers a host of benefits, which include hastened weight loss, an increase in appetite control and enhanced control of blood pressure. Moreover, there have been reports stating that a keto diet is beneficial for treating epilepsy in children.

There are several major variations of the keto diet, and in this article, we will scrutinise the standard ketogenic diet that comprises of around 70% of fat, 25% of protein and 5% of carbohydrates.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the ultimate keto diet plan for beginners.

Note: Transitioning into a keto diet may not be smooth for everyone and few may experience headaches, drowsiness, cramps and constipation. If these symptoms persist for longer durations, it is advisable to pause the ketogenic diet and visit a doctor at the earliest.

#1 Include Walnuts

Walnuts are not only low in carbohydrates but are also a great source of good fats, making it an ideal food for a keto diet.

Benefits: Being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts go a long way in reducing the risk of heart diseases. Walnuts also aid in lowering blood pressure and diabetes control.

Nutrients: One serving of walnuts provides around 780 calories of energy,18 grams of fat, 78 grams of fat and just 16 grams of carbohydrates, out of which 8 grams is dietary fibre. Additionally, walnuts are a rich source of vitamin B6 and magnesium.

Quantity to be taken: One cup (120 grams) of walnuts per day.

Alternatives: Brazil nuts, almonds.

1 / 5 NEXT