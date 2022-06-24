What Is a Low-Residue Diet? Basics and Benefits

Foods that are simple to digest and typically lower in dietary fiber make up a low-residue diet. Undigested substances, such as fiber travel through the large intestine and are referred to as "residue."

By reducing fiber intake, a low-residue diet attempts to minimize the quantity of residue, which results in less voluminous stools and fewer bowel movements.

A low-residue diet is adopted to place as little stress on the digestive system as possible. It is comparable to a low-fiber diet but forbids eating certain foods that can cause bowel spasms.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) flare-ups, bowel surgery, colonoscopy preparation, and individuals with infectious colitis or acute diverticulitis can benefit from a low-residue diet.

Foods Included in a Low-Residue Diet

Your doctor should review and prepare the complete list of items permitted on this diet plan as they may differ from person to person. The following items are often allowed on a low-residue diet:

1) Refined grains

Instead of whole grains, use refined grains. The fibrous (and healthiest) parts of refined grains have been removed during processing. Examples include white rice, puffed (white), rice cereal, white flour, and anything produced (such as white bread, tortillas, or pasta).

Instead of eating whole-grain or bran cereals, try eating cream of wheat, rice, or grits.

2) Soft fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables should be soft and well-cooked, and their seeds and skins should be removed because they contain a lot of fiber. Some of the fiber will be broken down during the cooking process.

People on a low-fiber diet may usually get away with eating half a cup of black beans, carrots, spinach, lettuce, or tomatoes with each meal.

3) Lean proteins

Most proteins, such as eggs, chicken breasts, or fish, will work if they are delicate and low in fat.

You can also increase the protein in your meal without running the danger of feeling ill from too much fiber by using tofu, smooth peanut butter, or sunflower seed butter.

4) Dairy and its alternatives

Products of both dairy and non-dairy are all poor in fiber. Large portions of yogurt flavored with fruit, seeds, or nuts should be avoided.

Hard cheeses like cheddar should not exceed 1 and 1/2 ounces. Some people find that lactose-free cow's milk or plant-based milk like almond or rice milk makes them feel better when trying to regulate their diarrhea.

Foods Limited to a Low-Residue Diet

Foods that are limited to a low-residue diet include:

Cereals that can be eaten for breakfast, such as muesli, bran flakes, puffed or shredded wheat, porridge, granola, or cereals that have dried fruit added.

Bread made from whole grains, bread with seeds, and bread topped with fruit, nuts, or seeds.

Potato skins and all vegetable peels and seeds.

Grains like quinoa, couscous, bulgar wheat, or pasta made from whole-wheat or brown flour.

Cakes or pastries containing nuts, fruits, or seeds, such as fruit scones, fig rolls, or flapjacks.

Fruits including all types of berries, passion fruit, kiwi, oranges, coconut, and fresh figs that still have their peels and seeds on them.

Beverages with caffeine, such as coffee, black tea, and cola.

Who Should Take Up a Low-Residue Diet?

People with specific GI disorders are the leading target group for the low-residue diet. They consist of:

Diverticulitis

Diverticulitis is an acute infection of the colon's diverticula or tiny pockets. Diverticulitis symptoms flare-ups continue to be treated with bland, low-fiber diets.

Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis

When one of these disorders flares up, it affects GI health and necessitates parenteral nutrition, bowel rest, and occasionally full bowel rest (food is given through IV).

A low-residue diet helps people with Crohn's disease avoid intestinal blockages and absorb more nutrients and calories. There is evidence that some foods—in particular, corn, wheat, potatoes, apples, mushrooms, and oats—increase the likelihood of a Crohn's disease flare.

GI Tract infection

Food poisoning from pathogens like Salmonella or E. coli is a common cause. Many doctors advise eating bland, low-fiber foods when recuperating from a gastrointestinal ailment.

While recovering, you might have consumed toast, crackers, gelatin, applesauce, and soup. None of these foods have much, if any, fiber. Many medical professionals will also advise avoiding alcohol, coffee, milk, and other dairy products containing lactose and fatty or highly-seasoned foods.

Cancer

This includes patients who have had certain cancer therapies, such as radiation therapy or cancer surgery, who are now dealing with GI cancer or GI discomfort. Stool passage can be made more challenging by several cancer treatments. A low-fiber diet can facilitate food's easier passage through the digestive system, reducing the likelihood that a bowel obstruction could develop.

Key Takeaway

Food, vegetables, grains, and legumes provide essential phytonutrients, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients.

Unless your healthcare team advises you otherwise, you should generally strive to eat a balanced diet as the low-residue diet may not give enough of some nutrients your body needs to function efficiently.

These vitamins and minerals are all necessary for optimum health. To make up for inadequacies, supplements could be required.

Before making any dietary modifications or introducing supplements, always talk with your healthcare staff.

