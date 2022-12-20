Bipolar disorder (manic-depressive illness or manic depression) is a mental condition that results in unusual swings in mood, energy, activity level, focus, and the ability to carry out daily chores.

Manic depression used to describe a variety of mental illnesses, and the phrase quickly acquired a negative connotation. The new term bipolar disorder, which has also produced a clinical phrase, is less emotionally charged. That allows for better precision in diagnosis as categorization systems get more advanced.

A manic state of mind is characterized by enthusiasm, elation, and sustained high levels of energy. An extreme change in mood occurs when a person experiences a manic episode.

Mania or hypomania (a milder form of mania) episodes must occur for a bipolar disorder diagnosis to be made. These manic episodes may significantly affect a person's life and ability to function at home, school, and work.

Manic Depression: Signs and Symptoms

A manic episode is a mental health condition marked by a prolonged period of hyperactivity or irritability. Your relationships and daily life may be hampered by the symptoms. Manic episodes are a symptom of bipolar illness and need to be handled seriously even if they're not a disorder in and of themselves.

Late adolescence and early adulthood are typical times for the onset of manic depression. According to research, an estimated 4.4% of American adults and 2.9% of teenagers suffer from manic depression at some point.

The intensity and frequency of symptoms vary. A person who goes through manic phases could manifest in a different way than someone who more frequently goes through depressive states. Sometimes patients may go for long stretches without experiencing any symptoms.

Causes of Manic Depression

Bipolar disorder can be caused by both genetic and environmental factors. These factors, therefore, differ from person to person.

Despite the fact that the illness may run in families, no specific genes have been definitively linked to the condition. Some data suggests that age of conception may influence the likelihood of developing vulnerable new genetic variants. Although imaging studies have shown that the shape and operation of specific brain regions may differ, no differences have consistently been discovered.

It's believed that certain life circumstances, such as certain kinds of childhood trauma, might trigger manic depression in people who're predisposed to the condition. Researchers are aware that once bipolar disorder manifests, certain life circumstances may cause it to reoccur. The disorder is most frequently caused by instances of abuse and interpersonal problems.

Treatment

Manic depression requires ongoing therapy, as it's a chronic condition. Medications that stabilize mood are frequently prescribed to stop mood fluctuations.

The most well-known mood stabilizer is probably lithium, but more recent medications, such as lamotrigine, have been proven to have less negative effects and frequently eliminate the need for antidepressant treatment. Antidepressants alone can trigger mania and hasten the cycle of moods. It could be necessary to take additional medications, either temporarily or permanently, to get the complete spectrum of symptoms under control.

Nutritional treatments have also been discovered to be helpful. According to studies, omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the need for or dosage of drugs. All brain cells depend on omega-3 fatty acids for proper operation, and the membranes of these cells contain these fatty acids.

Psychotherapeutic treatment is crucial, as bipolar episodes can be both a cause and a consequence of issues at work and in relationships. Studies demonstrate that this type of therapy helps patients have fewer depressive episodes. Psychotherapy is helpful in developing self-management techniques that prevent full-blown episodes from being sparked by daily ups and downs in life.

It's a prevalent misunderstanding that treatment ends once a patient is stable. As manic depression is a chronic condition, it takes constant effort to maintain stability, adopt new habits, and recognize triggers.

Takeaway

Don't delay seeking help if you or someone you know exhibits bipolar disorder symptoms. Ignoring the issue won't make it go away; on the contrary, it's likely to get worse.

Living with untreated manic depression can cause issues at job and in relationships and affect health, among other areas. However, as bipolar disorder is treatable, detecting the issue and beginning therapy as soon as possible can help avoid these side effects.

If you're hesitant to seek therapy because you enjoy how you feel while you are manic, keep in mind that energy and pleasure come at a cost. The destructive tendencies of mania and hypomania can be harmful to you as well as those around you.

