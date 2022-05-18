What Is Powerlifting? How Does It Change Your Body?

Powerlifting is basically an individual sport in which the goal is to lift the heaviest weight possible. It primarily involves three basic lifts: bench press, deadlift and squat.

Aside from its competitive format, powerlifting has many fitness and health advantages, just like some other forms of resistance training. It helps make your joints and bones strong and reduces your chances of injury in other athletic performances.

The general advantage of powerlifting, however, goes far beyond conventional weight lifting.

How powerlifting can change your body

1) Helps improve strength and energy

Powerlifting targets almost every muscle in your body. It especially helps to develop strength in your legs, back and upper body muscles.

The squat targets the muscles of your hips and legs and is comparatively better than any other training exercise. The deadlift, on the other hand, targets your legs and back muscles and works as a total body strength training exercise.

The bench press works on some of the major muscles in your upper body and helps in improving stability and flexibility.

2) Helps with fat loss

When performed accurately, powerlifting can help burn a lot of calories as it is a very intense form of exercise. It not only burns a heap of calories but also affects your metabolism in the long term.

Various studies suggest that a single day of powerlifting can help build your calorie intake by up to 15%. However, the weight you’ll gain will not be fat; it will be your grown and developed muscles.

3) Increase your confidence

Powerlifting does wonders when it comes to enhancing your confidence. If you involve powerlifting in your daily workout routine, it will definitely help you achieve a greater shape, enhance your self-esteem, and make you feel more confident. Plus, you’ll find yourself with stronger and bigger muscles as well as an ideal physique.

4) Improves posture and strengthens core

Powerlifting enhances both your lower back muscles as well as your core strength that directly helps improve posture and body balance.

Stronger lower back muscles and a strengthened core results in better posture due to the ability to balance your body in a stable and upright position.

Having a well-built posture also helps in maintaining a straight back during all other exercises and activities. The result of all this is minimal spine issues and less back pain in the long run.

5) Improves bone density and overall health

Resistance training, such as powerlifting, is one of the most ideal ways to enhance your bone density.

Osteoporosis is a very common bone problem that affects men and women at some point in their life. Fortunately, resistance training can prevent the symptoms of this condition.

Powerlifting, in particular, can potentially increase bone mineral density and reduce numerous risk factors for various health problems by enhancing bone strength and mass.

6) Enhances overall athletic performance

The power and confidence you gain from powerlifting can further be used for other exercises. For instance, if you want to run for longer miles, training yourself to develop stronger legs can be the best way to do it.

Plus, a stronger posterior chain and back can also lead to you doing several other physical activities, such as martial arts, pilates, etc.

Since powerlifting sessions are created primarily to increase power and strength, your body will start to gain muscle mass and reduce fat, which, in turn, will increase your metabolic rate. This generally means you’ll have to be more particular about your diet and eat more protein-rich food than you did previously.

Takeaway

If you still haven't considered learning powerlifting, we recommend that you give it a try. Healthier bones, strengthened muscles and better posture are a few benefits that you’ll reap from it.

However, as a beginner, you should first focus on building your strength under the guidance of a certified trainer. As powerlifting requires endurance and a great amount of strength, be consistent and patiently work your way up to gain strength and confidence.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh