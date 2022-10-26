What is Prana Yoga? How to do it, Tips & Technique

Prana yoga, also called pranayama, is a very complicated practice, but this article will help you understand how it works. When you follow the rules of this yoga, you can learn more about it and appreciate it more.

In the world of yoga, the word 'prana' is used a lot. It can be translated as 'primary energy' or, in some cases, 'breath'. This Sanskrit word is also used to describe a type of yoga that's very powerful but often misunderstood.

What is Prana Yoga?

Prana is the basic life force, but it's also thought to be the original power of creation. It's the main or 'master' form of all the energy in bodies and beings.

In fact, according to this practice, prana is what makes up the entire universe. Even kundalini shakti, which is known as 'serpent power', is made up of prana. This awakened prana is what gives us the inner energy that changes our consciousness.

Simply put, our body needs prana to stay alive. One of the most important parts of yoga is to learn how to control and direct prana in the body.

With prana, it's important to remember that we can't always control whether or not we breathe, but we can control how we breathe. Moreover, we can consciously inhale and exhale to get physical and mental benefits.

How Does Prana Yoga Work?

The best thing about prana yoga is that it's easy to do. You don't have to be flexible or physically fit, and you don't need a lot of space or time to do it. You do need to be able to breathe and sit comfortably, though.

We can use our breath to calm and center ourselves, give our body and mind energy, and boost our health in general.

Five Prana Vayus in Yoga

Although prana is our life force energy, this energy can be broken down into smaller parts called Vayus. Vayus, which are the winds, have subtle differences in how they flow and use their energy.

If you can focus on and be aware of these different Vayus as you breathe and do pranaya yoga, you will get different kinds of benefits from your practice. Think about these five areas of energy as you think about what you want from your practice:

1) Prana Vayu

One of the two most important Vayus is this one. The Prana Vayu is in the head, right in the middle of the third eye.

In Prana Vayu, the flow of energy goes inward and up, feeding the brain and the eyes and controlling how you take in everything around you, including food, air, thoughts, and senses. This is the basic energy in the body, and it gives energy to the other four Vayus.

You can feel Prana Vayu by sitting up straight with a long spine and keeping your body at ease. As you breathe in, you should feel a flow of energy from your belly to your third eye.

2) Apana Vayu

This is yet another important Vayu. This Vayu flows through the lower abdomen and the pelvic form. The flow of Apana Vayu goes down and out.

This Vayu boosts the digestive system, reproductive system, and the system for getting rid of waste energy. This vayu is in charge of getting rid of things from the body (i.e. urine, stool).

You can feel Apana Vayu by sitting with a long spine and keeping the body at ease. As you breathe in and out, you can feel the energy moving down your body from your head to your tailbone.

3) Vyana Vayu

This energy comes from the heart and lungs and flows through the entire body. It moves from the center of the body outwards and controls how things move through your system.

This energy is like a short 'helper' for other Vayus. You can feel Vyana Vayu by sitting with a long spine and keeping your body at ease. Take a deep breath in, and feel your breath spread out from your belly button to your arms and legs.

4) Udana Vayu

This energy is in the throat and flows around the head and neck in a circle. It's the energy that 'holds you up'. This energy controls how you talk, show youself, and grow.

You can feel Udana Vayu by sitting with your body loose and spine long. Take deep breaths in and out, feeling your breath move around your head and neck.

5) Samana Vayu

This energy is in the middle of the body, around the navel. This Vayu flows from the outside edges of the body towards the middle. It's in charge of breaking down and absorbing things like food, air, experiences, emotions, and thoughts.

You can feel Samana Vayu by sitting with a long spine and keeping your body at ease. You can breathe in and out to feel your torso rise and fall in the front, back, and sides.

Takeaway

If you want a yoga practice that can help you feel more calm and at peace with yourself, you should try prana yoga. It's a powerful way to bring balance to your mind and body and a great way to practice learning to boost your daily health.

Poll : 0 votes