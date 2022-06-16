What Is a Quadruped Hip Extension? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A quadruped hip extension is often considered to be a kickback exercise for glutes. This exercise can be done by beginners as well and helps in working the sides.

Additionally, the exercise focuses on the strength, range of motion and coordination of the glute muscles. This movement is an isolation exercise that paves the path for compound movements. such as lunges, squats and deadlifts.

Correct form of doing quadruped hip extension

Place yourself on a mat and get down on all fours. Your palms should be directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Keeping your upper body stable, shift your weight slightly on your right side, and raise your left foot towards the ceiling.

Stop raising your legs when your quads are parallel to the floor, and your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Once you’ve reached this position, hold for two seconds, and bring your left knee towards the floor. Repeat with your left leg for eight to ten repetitions before doing the same with your right leg.

Tips to do quadruped hip extensions better

When you’re doing the extensions, you must keep a few tips in mind to ensure you master the exercise quickly.

One of the key points of this movement is a straight back. Your back cannot be hunched, and you cannot put all the pressure on your hips. It’s important to spread it out so that your spine doesn’t need to hunch at any point.

Additionally, it's crucial that you control your breathing at all points. You must inhale and exhale slowly and in a controlled way throughout the exercise.

Moreover, do not forget to keep your core engaged. An engaged core provides you with the balance and stability you need to perform the exercise. It’s not possible to do this exercise if your upper body is unstable.

Benefits of doing quadruped hip extensions

This exercise is done to work on the glute muscles, which usually do not involve isolation exercises during leg days. However, it also works on stabilising the spine and improving the strength and endurance of your core muscles.

Additionally, this exercise focuses on working one side at a time instead of targeting both sides at the same time. That allows for further isolation. and you can use all the focus on one particular muscle at a time.

This exercise is quite common in rehab exercises for someone who is undergoing physical therapy following a lower back injury. It aims to restore strength in the lower back.

Common Mistakes

When you’re doing the quadruped hip extension, there are certain common mistakes you need to look out for:

Hunched back and neck

As mentioned earlier, an essential part of this exercise is a straight back. You cannot attempt this exercise if your back or neck is sagging.

Initially, it might be a problem to keep a neutral position for your neck or keep your back straight. However, as the days pass, you will understand how to ensure your spine is protected by maintaining a proper posture.

Hips rotating

When you move your legs upwards, your hips tend to rotate. If you allow that to happen, your core muscles and glutes will no longer be as engaged as they should be. As a result, you won’t be able to optimise the benefits of the exercise.

Bottom Line

You should do quadruped hip extensions as a part of your leg day to work on your glute muscles separately. Almost all muscle groups have isolation exercises that should be a part of the routine.

