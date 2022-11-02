What Is Rishi Sunak’s Workout Routine & Diet?

Rishi Sunak, the new leader of Britain and the first person of Indian heritage to hold the position, is the subject of considerable attention. He is the richest prime minister in the UK, reportedly having wealth greater than that of King Charles.

For individuals looking to improve their health and agility, Rishi Sunak's daily regimen can serve as an example. In an interview with The Twenty Minute VC podcast from the previous year, Rishi was candid and honest about his workout regimen and breakfast preferences. What does a typical day look like for Rishi Sunak?

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak, a Southampton native who attended the esteemed Winchester College and Stanford University before entering politics in 2015, was born there.

Rishi Sunak made history by becoming the first person of Indian descent to be appointed UK prime minister. Also, at age 42, the man became the country's youngest prime minister in more than two centuries.

He lost to Liz Truss in September, but six weeks later, she quit. Mr. Sunak gained the backing of his fellow MPs quickly and early in the most recent leadership election. He obtained the necessary 100 nominations well in advance of the deadline, including those from MPs who had previously supported Truss and Boris Johnson.

After being appointed prime minister, Rishi remarked in his first speech to the public that it was the "Greatest privilege of my life...Will work day in and out to deliver".

What is Rishi Sunak's morning routine?

Mr. Sunak commented, among other things, about his rigid schedule and diet. "I wake up between 6-7 am, depending on what gym I am doing," Mr. Sunak noted on the podcast. He added that he works out just after waking up.

He also shared his exercise routine and methods for keeping in shape. He stated that he participates in "one Peleton session, one treadmill session, and one HIIT class." However, Rishi acknowledged that this employment has "destroyed" his exercise regimen.

Additionally, Rishi stated that Cody Rigsby, an American fitness professional, was his "long-time favorite."

What is Rishi Sunak's diet?

Sunak engages in intermittent fasting. However, on days when he is permitted to eat, he "treats" himself.

He devoured Greek yogurt and blueberries on other days. But as the day went on, Sunak remarked, he indulges a little bit more.

In the interview, he admitted, "I have a second breakfast mid-morning, which is either Gail's cinnamon bun, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin, so I have one chocolaty, sugary pastry at some point.”

Mexican Coke is his go-to beverage, he claimed. In the interview, he described it as a "special Coke." It is the only spot in the world where cane sugar is used to make Coke instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Weekends are when Rishi and his family, though, enjoy a full-cooked breakfast. They have a properly cooked breakfast on the weekends, with pancakes and waffles being served alternately on Sundays. Rishi added that they prepare the pancakes in an American manner, which involves baking them with blueberries and strawberries and making them crispy.

