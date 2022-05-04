What Is the Rock’s Workout Routine That Helps Him Stay Fit?

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson is one of Hollywood's most well-known actors. A former professional wrestler, he first rose to fame as a member of the WWE and has since gone on to become a blockbuster movie star.

His workout regimen is as famous as his movies. From working out multiple times a day to consuming five meals a day, the Rock does not skimp on nutrition or exercise. So what’s his secret to getting fit?

The Rock's Workout Routine

Dwayne Johnson starts his day with a cardio workout to keep his metabolism nice and tight. Fasted cardio is a popular form of exercise for people who want to stay physically fit.

The idea behind the concept is that when you perform cardio while the body is low on glucose, the body’s primary source of energy, your body will use stored fat for energy as an alternative, helping you stay physically fit.

On work-out days, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gets up around 5 a.m. and trains for two hours. He lifts weights, runs sprints, and performs plyometrics. He favors dumbbells, cables, and machines, but he switches them up depending on the workout he's doing that day.

His goal is to train each body part individually with different exercises. Johnson's workout includes a mix of strength and cardio, with a focus on compound movements that work multiple muscle groups at once.

The Rock's workout changes often, but it usually includes sets of 12 repetitions with a 60-90-second break. He works hard in the gym and typically performs hip thrusts, leg presses, and squats with chains. He also does walking lunges, or plyometric exercise, to increase his vertical leap. Working out takes a little over 90 minutes, including warm-up routines.

Dwayne Johnson's Diet

Johnson begins his day with a quick run outside or on the elliptical cross trainer, followed by a cup of coffee. After that, it is time for breakfast. He eats five meals a day, starting with some lean beef and oatmeal for breakfast.

The other staples in his diet include chicken, steak filets, egg whites, oatmeal, broccoli, halibut, rice, asparagus, baked potato, leafy salads, peppers, mushrooms, and onions. In addition to these foods, he also drinks casein protein shakes.

Johnson usually sticks to his all-you-can-eat meal plan during the week, but on Sundays he breaks off to have his legendary cheat meals. The cheat meals can range from pancakes, ice cream and cookies, to burgers, fries and sushi.

He said that he believes in “working hard during the week and earning your cheat meals.”

The Rock recommends that for optimum gains, carbs should take up roughly a third of your plat, protein another third, and fat the last third.

Takeaway

Stronger muscles combined with a solid diet are what keep the Rock looking like he’s in his prime. After all these years, he looks just as fit as he did when he first started out. He didn’t take shortcuts and instead put in the hard work to get where he is now, and you shouldn’t either.

Follow his advice on working out and proper nutrition, and you too can look like an action star.

Edited by Sabine Algur