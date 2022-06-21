What Is the Secret Behind Trevante Rhodes' Phenomenal Transformation for His Role as Mike Tyson?

In the June 8 promo for the Hulu series Mike, which premieres on August 25, Trevante Rhodes will displa his heavyweight version of Mike Tyson.

The series shows Tyson at various phases of his life, culminating in the "Iron" Mike character, which became just as famous outside the ring as it was inside. "They call me a savage," Rhodes says, displaying Tyson's remarkable body, famed face tattoo and gleaming gold tooth.

‘Mike’ series claims to convey the story of Tyson's life, from childhood flashbacks to images of Rhodes as a boxer, conducting an underwear-clad press conference, striding through a mob of adoring fans and strolling to a prison cell.

Trevante Rhodes's transformation for Mike Tyson role

In the new teaser of the series, Trevante Rhodes will be seen punching and boxing. It will likely release on August 25.

For this new series, the actor has put on a lot of weight and muscle mass, which many have seen. It focuses on strikes and attempts to portray the life of the well-known boxer as a possible legend.

Talking about his workout regime, Trevante Rhodes said:

“I wake up at 4:30; I meditate; then I go to the gym for a couple hours, do abs, whatever muscle that is for the day; we jog; and we start our day at eight.”

Trevante Rhodes' workout

Trevante Rhodes does not skip daily workouts, and his routine includes working different muscles during the week.

Take a look at the exercises Rhodes performs for his various body parts:

Legs workout

Three sets of 6–8 repetitions of dumbbell squats.

Two sets of 8–10 repetitions per leg, dumbbell lunge.

Two sets of 6–8 repetitions of Romanian dumbbell deadlift.

Shoulders workout

Three sets of 6–8 repetitions of standing shoulder press.

Two sets of 8–10 reps of dumbbell upright rows.

Three sets of 8–10 reps of lateral raises.

Chest and back workout:

Three sets of 6–8 repetitions dumbbell bench press or floor press on the chest.

Four sets of 6–8 repetitions of dumbbell bent-over rows.

Three sets of 8–10 repetitions of Dumbbell fly.

Four sets of 6–8 reps of one-arm dumbbell rows in the back.

Three sets of 10–12 reps of Pushups.

Three sets of 10–12 reps of Dumbbell pullovers (back/chest).

Arms and abs workout:

Three sets of 8–10 repetitions each arm, alternating biceps curls.

Four sets of 8–10 reps of overhead triceps extensions.

Two sets of 10–12 repetitions per arm with sitting dumbbell curls.

Two sets of 10–12 repetitions on the triceps.

Three sets of 10–12 reps of Concentration curls for the biceps.

Three sets of 8–10 repetitions each arm for the triceps Dumbbell kickbacks.

Three sets of 30 seconds for each Plank.

Trevante Rhodes' nutritional diet

Rhodes concentrated on his nutrition to maximise his gym results, as consuming the wrong meals could harm his bodybuilding goals. Here’s what was included in his diet:

Sirloin steak, ground beef, hog tenderloin, chicken breast, salmon and cod are some of the meat, poultry and fish he included.

Yogurt, cottage cheese and low-fat milk are among the dairy products he chose from.

Bread, crackers, quinoa, popcorn and rice were just a few of the grains he opted for.

Oranges, apples, bananas, grapes and berries were among his chosen fruits.

Potatoes, corn and green peas were some of the starchy vegetables in his menu for dinner.

