What Is Simu Liu's Exercise Routine That Helped Him Get in Shape for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'?

Canadian actor Simu Liu's physique has drastically changed in recent years, going from the silly Jung Kim in Kim's Convenience to the obscenely toned title character in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Being the first Asian actor to portray the lead in a Marvel Studios movie carries some weight, so Liu increased his training for the same.

His fitness programme was more complex than a simple strength-training routine; to look the part, the former accountant-turned-movie star almost lived at the gym. It was a full-on body attack, as he included martial arts, HIIT training, and conventional lifting to get ready for the role.

Simu Liu's Workout Routine

Liu needed to learn martial arts to become Shang-Chi. He also needed to add dynamic exercises to boost his range of motion and ability to strike quickly. Liu pursued a functional exercise plan with guidance from trainer Bart Kwan.

To 'loosen things up' on a typical training day, Liu would begin with cardio activities like an airfan cycle before launching into two opposing workouts (like deadlifts followed by box jumps).

This pattern of a weighted motion followed by weightless cardio was used for the remainder of his workout. Simu Liu exercised alongside Bart from Barbell Brigade and Jason from Jason and Lucia's YouTube channel.

He learned some powerlifting fundamentals and endured a rather demanding powerlifting session while working out with Bart. It makes it quite clear that his workout would probably be structured similarly to the one he performed with Jason.

The two performed the following movements as seen in the video:

Bench Press

EZ Bar Bicep Curl

DB Bicep Curls

Bent Over Shoulder Flyes

Shoulder Front Raises

Upright Row with Dumbbells

Clap Push-Ups

Joint sit-ups

Simu Liu’s upper body workout included:

5 sets of 5reps of heavy deadlifts

5 sets of 25 reps of kettlebell swings

Sled Push to Sprint: 20-yard rounds

Four sets of 12–15 repetitions on the Arnold Press

Bent-Over Row with a Barbell: 4 sets of 12–15 reps

Simu Liu’s Diet Plan

A strong physique may be developed at the gym, but it is exposed in the kitchen, which most fitness enthusiasts are aware of.

Simu Liu, the lead actor in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, underwent a thorough nutritional makeover for the role. He chose to follow the infamous and sometimes debated 'Marvel Diet'.

The diet, which emphasizes smaller 12-hour feeding windows, high-protein food sources, and carbohydrate cycling, is essential for long-term success.

The Marvel diet uses a low/low/high-carb cycle with a 12-hour minimum fast between the last meal of the day and the first meal of the next day. That helps maintain a lean physique while increasing muscle mass.

Takeaway

To maximize efficiency, Liu's training typically concentrated on supersets and multi-lateral motions. In particular, the programme made use of supersets, which combind two similar exercises: one loaded and one bodyweight.

Using this approach, Liu's body became accustomed to functioning against resistance and boosting power.

