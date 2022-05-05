What Is Sprint Triathlon Training? A Beginner’s Guide to It

Sprint triathlons are, for the most part, made for beginners (unlike Ironman races). Triathlon training can seem overwhelming, especially if you’re just starting out.

A lot of first-timers make the mistake of treating training as a chore. But it doesn’t have to be that way! With this race guide, we hope to show you the least scary ways to get into the triathlon world.

What are Sprint Triathlons?

A sprint triathlon, also known as a short-course triathlon, is the second shortest of all the triathlons. When you line up on the starting line, get ready to swim 750 meters, bike 20 kilometers, and run 5 kilometers.

Sprint triathlons have grown in popularity as a result of their shorter distances and are perfect for beginners and novice competitors.

Equipment for Sprint Triathlon

1) Swimming

Goggles and good quality swimsuit are essential. (Image via Pexels / Jim de Ramos)

Swimsuit: You can choose from traditional swimsuits or bikinis, but it's crucial that you find one that's appropriate for training.

Goggles: Goggles are available with either lenses or clear plastic. You won't need the goggles until your swimming technique is advanced enough to protect your eyes, but you'll need them eventually.

Hair elastic: If you have long hair, you'll need an elastic to keep it out of your face while swimming.

2) Biking

Biking gears are a must to avoid any injury. (Image via Pexels / Dmitry Limonov)

Bikes come in many kinds, but the best kind for newbies are those with more than one gear.

Helmets are mandatory and can be bought at any bicycle shop.

Running shoes are good to use because they absorb your foot's shock when you (occasionally) hit the ground while cycling. And sunglasses are great too — you'll need them when racing at dawn or dusk!

3) Running

Quality running shoes & sunglasses if you are running at dawn. (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

Running shoes, a cycling vest or singlet, running shorts and socks, and sunglasses are all essential for a successful triathlon endeavor. A water bottle or two (750ml) is also necessary for hydration during the race.

How to Train for Sprint Triathalon

Training for a triathlon can be a little overwhelming, but it's not as difficult as you might think. You'll need around 12 weeks to prepare, just like you would for a half marathon. Plan for five days of training per week, with an equal mix of swimming, running, and cycling.

Triathletes tend to be strong, agile, and great at multitasking because they use all areas of their body and train in swimming, cycling, and running. If you want to become a triathlete, you’ll need to make sure you train each area equally.

The best way to start is by building up your base fitness level by getting used to being active on a regular basis.

Try walking or running for 30 minutes every day, three times per week.

Once you feel comfortable with this level of activity, start increasing the length of your workouts each week by 10 minutes until you reach 45 minutes per session.

If this number feels comfortable, up it again by 10-15 minutes until you reach 60-90 minutes spent exercising each day (you can split these up into two sessions).

To avoid injury and enjoy your triathlon, start slowly and build up gradually. Be sure to cycle on hills as well as flat roads. In addition to training, though, you also need to have fun!

Benefits of Sprint Triathlon

Sprint triathlon training offers many benefits:

Cross-Training

When you train in one sport exclusively, you can develop imbalances in strength. But when you prepare for a sprint triathlon, you naturally incorporate cross training, resulting in more well-rounded, full-body strength.

Weight Loss

If you're looking to lose weight, triathlon training can help you meet the recommended weekly exercise goals for weight loss. Swimming, biking, and running all burn calories and help you achieve a toned body.

Longevity

Moderate-intensity exercise on a regular basis increases lifespan and improves heart health.

New challenges

If you’re the kind of person who likes a challenge, and you’re looking to get in shape while having loads of fun, then consider trying a triathlon.

Here are three tips to help you succeed in triathlon competitions:

1) Do yoga

Yoga is great not only before and after a workout, but also on rest days to tune into your body and stay present.

2) Fuel up

Your body probably won’t be used to this level of exercise, so you’ll need to fuel it accordingly. Sports drinks and gels are commonly used by triathletes.

3) Enjoy the process

Triathlons are challenging competitions, but they’re also a chance to connect with other athletes and have fun. Instead of worrying about winning or losing, focus on having a good time with the people around you.

Bottom Line

Sprint triathlon racing is a lot of fun. It’s a great way to get into the sport and will keep you motivated and excited as you continue to improve your swimming, cycling, and running skills. But there’s more to it than that.

Training for sprint triathlons will turn you into a better overall athlete, mainly because sprint triathlon training is essentially the ultimate way to train for anything else!

Edited by Sabine Algur