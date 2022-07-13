What Is Tom Platz's Leg Workout to Get Strong and Muscular Legs?

Tom Platz is undoubtedly one of the finest bodybuilders of all time. He established himself as a legend by mastering squats and growing one of the best set of legs in bodybuilding history. The seasoned bodybuilder now imparts his wisdom to the younger generation as he's no longer competing.

If you've ever watched a video of a classic Tom Platz squat routine, you're familiar with what tremendous intensity looks like. He performs dozens of reps—30, 40 or 50—as he grinds out hundreds of pounds of weight on the barbell till he finally gives out in a sweaty heap.

Platz used to performe 23 reps of 525 lbs in the squat position. It's difficult to believe he began like everyone else, battling under a bar that was just under 100 lb.

“I really didn’t like the exercise that much. I mean, I sort of just did it to do it. " He said, "My leg day at the time was only a 15-minute workout. I was more concerned about upper body. Legs were trivial. That was my attitude.”

The legendary bodybuilder used an extraordinary training regimen to build his legs. He put his legs under intense strain and pushed them to the point of exhaustion.

The fact that he employed good form while doing so, which was crucial to him creating his monster legs, is impressive. Platz probably trained his legs harder than any other bodybuilder in the 1980s; he gave the impression that other competitors missed their leg days.

Tom Platz Leg Workout

Squats have always been the foundation of Tom Platz's leg workouts, and in his words, he has a very unique mindset about this exercise. He treats squats like a different sport for which he experiences indescribable sensations. Squats, in his opinion, are the primary exercise for the legs.

While there are too many aspects of his leg workout programme to be suitable for the average gym goer, it's still key to observe the order of his exercises and the number of repetitions in sets.

Tom Platz performed the following leg exercises:

Back Squats: 10-12 sets, 5-20 reps

Hack Squats: 7 sets, 10-15 reps

Leg Extension: 8-10 sets, 10-15 reps

Leg Curls: 6-10 sets, 10-15 reps

Standing Calf Raises: 4-8 sets, 10-15 reps

Seated Calf Raises: 6-8 sets, 10-15 reps

Hack Machine Calf Raises: 4-6 sets, 5-10 reps.

Tom Platz Squat Workout Approach

Platz opposes the standard squat because, in his opinion, the glutes and hamstrings are overworked. Platz's objective in squatting was, and still is, to develop his quadriceps. As a result, he suggests squatting much more uprightly, which, if you've never tried it, is rather different from your standard squat.

Here are the steps to perform squats the way Tom Platz does:

Your feet should be about shoulder-width apart, with your toes slightly pointing out (between five and 15 degrees). The position of your spine, shoulders and chest should be neutral. Throughout the exercise, make sure to keep your feet planted firmly on the ground. For balance, clasp your hands together in front of your chest.

Push your hips back as if you were sitting back in a chair, to begin the exercise. In a controlled motion, bend your knees, and squat as low as you can while maintaining a neutral spine position. Get back up to the starting position by pushing through your heels. Repeat that as many times as you can.

Some Useful Tips

Keep your core tight while doing thatm as it will help maintain a neutral spine position. Try to get your thighs parallel to the ground while you squat. Go lower if you have the flexibility.

Conclusion

Tom Platz's workout isn't a typical exercise a beginner should undertake. If you're an experienced lifter or if your legs consistently work, you might give this programme a shot.

Platz started every workout with a lengthy series of stretches. He's an extremely flexible man, and this stretching ritual before exercise undoubtedly contributed to that. He had excellent flexibility, which allowed him to perform all his leg movements with a full range of motion, making his routine safer and more efficient.

