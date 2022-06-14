What Is the Turkish Get-Up? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

There's no getting around the fact that Turkish get-up is a difficult exercise. It's a seven-movement sequence that takes you from reclining on your side to kneeling to standing tall, all while holding a kettlebell above your head.

It appears to have originated in the Turkish military, but it's now become a symbol of a specific type of enlightened gym rat.

Our bodies are complicated systems made up of many interrelated processes, and it's easy to overlook how amazing they are. The Turkish get-up is one of the best ways to show off our physique.

The hinge, lunge, push and carry are only a few of the basic functional movement patterns required by the TGU, which are utilised as follows:

Warm-up with total body mobilisation.

An evaluation instrument to determine mobility and strength.

How to do the Turkish Get-up?

Begin with 2–3 sets of 1–3 reps on each side. Sets and repetitions should be chosen depending on how you choose to keep good movement across all sets and repetitions.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to do the Turkish Get-up correctly:

Face the kettlebell on your right side and lie in a foetal position. With your right hand, grab the bell.

Between your thumb and finger, slide the curvature of the grip into the cushion. Allow the bell to slide into a reclining version of the front rack position as you carefully roll onto your back.

Straighten your left leg and arm out and away from your torso at a 45-degree angle while on the ground.

Make a 90-degree bend in your right knee, and land your right heel on the ground. Using your right hand, gently press the bell up.

By retracting your right shoulder blade, you can pack your shoulder. Check that your right wrist, forearm and shoulder are all in the proper position.

Pull your left shoulder off the floor by driving your ankles and your left hand into the bottom.

As you climb up onto your left elbow, then your left hand, stare with the bell, and keep your feet on the ground.

With your right foot, plant your feet, and stretch your pelvis into a three-sided glute bridge.

As though you were doing a lunge, pull your left leg under your torso until your knee is placed beneath your hips.

Trace your left hand up and to the left side of your torso while making direct eye contact with the bell.

Slide your left leg into a typical lunge position with your windshield wiper.

Raise yourself to a standing position by lunging up.

Repeat each step till you're lying down again, then stabilise at the top.

Benefits of doing Turkish Get-up regularly

There are many advantages of doing Turkish get-ups on a regular basis. Turkish get-ups target key muscular groups across the body, including glutes, traps, hamstrings, triceps and lats.

1) Core strength

During Turkish get-ups, you cycle through several positions, exercising your core the entire time. You can target your oblique muscles by stretching the kettlebell above your head during the workout.

2) Enhanced posture

Turkish get-ups help you improve your posture by activating muscles in your upper body.

3) Shoulder strength

During Turkish get-ups, you can improve shoulder mobility and stability by carrying a free weight right over your shoulder. Turkish get-ups also help boost the muscles that surround the shoulder joint.

4) Lower-body mobility

Transitioning between positions in Turkish get-ups necessitates hip flexion. Turkish get-ups are a good warm-up for other compound exercises that employ a hip-hinging movement, like the deadlift, as they engage your hip flexor muscles.

Common mistakes while doing Turkish Get-up

Before attempting Turkish get-ups, keep the following pointers in mind to avoid typical mistakes:

Maintain your core's involvement. As this is a challenging workout, it's easy to forget about your core while focusing on other sections of your body. Keep your core engaged throughout the workout when doing Turkish get-ups. Throughout the exercise, it's critical to maintain a strong core.

Take it slow. Slow down and be aware of your posture. Injury might result from rushing and moving too rapidly.

Maintain a straight arm with a kettlebell. Make sure your arm is straight above your shoulder. Begin with a light weight, and avoid bending your arm in between exercises.

Key Takeaway

Proper exercise techniques are key in ensuring the safety and success of an exercise, but depending on your specific requirements, you may need to optimise each exercise to achieve the best results.

Always choose a weight that allows you to maintain complete body control throughout the exercise. Pay great attention to your body when doing any exercise, and stop if you feel any pain or discomfort.

